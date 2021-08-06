Lasting changes in retail stemming from the effects of COVID-19 remain to be seen — but one potentially enduring trend is the uptick in the hygiene components market, which is predicted to grow to $92 billion by 2022, according to fiber firm Lenzing.

Lenzing said the strong market growth is reflected in its Veocel “brand story” in Asia, where the fiber has seen double-digit growth in the last year, compared to the pre-pandemic period. Its Veocel brand logo has been featured on personal hygiene and beauty care products made from cellulosic and biodegradable fiber materials since the introduction of the fiber’s certification criteria in 2019, according to Lenzing.

Veocel branded lyocell fibers are used in Asian facial sheet mask brands such as Annie’s Way, Sensatia Botanicals and Watsons’ HA facial sheet mask collection, a niche market that is forecasted to reach $14 billion by 2030. Facial sheet masks made of said fibers are naturally smooth and certified clean and safe, as well as made from 100 percent botanic origin and produced using eco-responsible production processes, the company said.

And Lenzing’s patented Translucency technology “further complements the fiber’s features, providing a tender luxurious feeling on the skin and a premium level of fineness,” they added.

It’s expected that the high demand for personal hygiene products in Asia will continue, even after the pandemic’s immediate impact lessens, Lenzing said — emphasizing that the beauty care segment, too, is also forecasted for high growth.

Beauty care product trends have gained traction specifically in Southeast Asia, and the growth of that category is “driven by the rise of environmental consciousness among younger consumers, and Veocel has been actively expanding its partner and customer networks in the region,” Lenzing noted.

Steven Tsai, senior regional commercial director, Nonwovens Asia, Lenzing, said, “We have observed a significant behavioral change in consumers since the beginning of the pandemic. As people spend more time at home, they are prioritizing self-care, causing them to invest in products that will improve their personal well-being.”

“Globally, Veocel has three core segments — Personal Hygiene, Beauty Care and Wipes. In Asia specifically, we are seeing high growth potential in the beauty care segment with an increased demand for facial sheet masks and facial cleansing wipes, as well as in the hygiene market where more consumers are prioritizing their health and cleanliness.”

And the firm had an extra boost when its Veocel branded fibers were confirmed by the European Commission’s Single-Use Plastics Directive in June this year as “sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics in many everyday applications” — and as a result, the brand said it envisions new business opportunities in Asia.

Tsai said the EU SUPD has set a new industry standard, which is “expected to positively impact Asia as well. We hope the directive will encourage brands and business partners to reevaluate global best practices and switch to more eco-friendly alternatives, such as Veocel-branded Lyocell fibers.

“We believe the demand for sustainable nonplastic nonwovens from renewable sources will continue to increase. We are currently exploring the unlimited possibilities of eco-friendly nonwoven fibers to support the growing demand for sustainable materials in Asia.”

