×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rick Owens Sought an ‘Avedon-worthy’ Collection for Fall

Business

Nordstrom Closing Canada Stores; Q4 Declines Reported

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Paris Fashion Week

Leonard Paris Readies for Reset

New owner Sankyo Seiko is preparing to shake things up at the historic label with an eye to growing in Asia.

Sankyo Seiko chief executive officer and Leonard Paris president and managing director Akira Inoue
Sankyo Seiko chief executive officer and Leonard Paris president and managing director Akira Inoue. Courtesy of Leonard Paris

PARIS — Eight months after taking over Leonard Paris, until last July one of the last remaining independent French heritage houses, the new Japanese owner is starting to articulate its vision for the brand.

Osaka-based wholesale and distribution company Sankyo Seiko, Leonard’s partner in Japan for around 50 years, plans to rejuvenate the brand to attract a younger clientele, as well as expanding retail, largely in Asia, which represents around 80 percent of Leonard’s sales.

The Tribouillard family, who founded the brand in 1958, are no longer involved.

Glimpses of the new owner’s strategy will be visible on the runway on Friday with Leonard’s fall collection by creative director Georg Lux. But the real reset will come in September, with its spring 2024 collection, said Sankyo Seiko chief executive officer, and Leonard president and general manager Akira Inoue during an exclusive interview at Leonard’s historic Paris headquarters.

Related Galleries

A sketch by Georg Lux for Leonard Paris fall 2023. Georg Lux

Summer collections represent the bulk of Leonard’s sales, he explained, and the design of the fall collection was already well underway at the time of the acquisition.

“We need to make the Paris collection more suitable for the Asian market,” Inoue said.

Part of the focus will be on lightweight materials, comfortable to wear in hot, humid weather, said Inoue, but there will also be changes image-wise.

“We need to make the brand younger, fresh,” Inoue said. “I really want new patterns and new colors that Leonard never used.”

Sankyo Seiko already manufactured the Leonard Sport line under license, and now the Paris-based design team and the new owner’s atelier in Osaka are working together. Leonard’s headquarters is home to a team of around 20 collaborators.

Manufacturing for the main Leonard Paris line will continue in Italy, Inoue said, and the company is exploring manufacturing small capsules in France. Leonard Sport will still be made at Sankyo Seiko’s printing and sewing facilities in Japan.

Leonard’s instantly recognizable vivid floral prints are difficult to produce or copy, a key differentiator, according to Inoue. “It’s very difficult to create the Leonard colors,” he said. “We are the only company that can do the Leonard printing in Asia.”

For the first time starting this month, Leonard Sport — launched 35 years ago — will be offered in the brand’s historic boutique in Paris.

Despite modernization plans, the label’s 60-plus years of archives are a key attraction, as are its presence on the Paris Fashion Week schedule and its membership of the Comité Colbert.

Elements of the archives traveled to Japan last October for a party hosted by the new owner, and Inoue sees exhibitions as something that could be in line with the explosion of innovative new retail spaces in Asia. “Asian people are very interested in these archives,” he said. Events will also be key — the brand organized a trunk show for its top customers in Japan last October, where Lux presented the spring collection, and another is in the works for April.

Another priority is revamping retail. “Leonard’s shop has not changed in many years,” Inoue said. “We need to do this ASAP.” If all goes to plan, a new store design in Paris as well as two or three new flagships in Asia, notably Tokyo, should be unveiled within the year.

Inoue said he has been surprised by the strong performance of the historic Paris boutique, on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. “We have very loyal customers. The sales figures are much better than I expected.”

Sankyo Seiko operates 45 Leonard boutiques in Japan and five in Taiwan. Six in South Korea are run by a local company. A new store in Hong Kong, its second there, just opened, and another will be unveiled soon as the company prepares to launch the brand in mainland China.

It hopes to build on its experience with British brand Daks Simpson, which it acquired in 1991. “I was the person who developed the China market for Daks, from 1996,” said Inoue, who took over as Sankyo Seiko’s CEO in 2020. “It was very exciting and not so competitive, but very tricky.”

The Chinese mainland will be key for Leonard going forward, he said, and the company is in the process of seeking the right partner there.

“The ex-management [of Leonard] has failed many times to develop China,” Inoue said.

Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are also in his sights. “My target is Asia, where there is still a high growth economy,” he continued.

Overall, Leonard is performing well, he said. “We’ve seen growth of between 20 and 25 percent since last July,” Inoue said. “I expect this year to see another 15 [to] 20 percent growth.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Hot Summer Bags

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sankyo Seiko Readies Leonard Paris for Reset

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad