Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jean Paul Gaultier Ventures Into Vintage, Rentals

Fashion

Jonathan Adler: A Potter Builds an Empire

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

WWD Honors: For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss & Co.

CEO Chip Bergh on how the denim brand is keeping the pressure up on purpose over profit.

Chip BerghWWD Apparel and Retail CEO
Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh Patrick MacLeod/WWD

While the notion of having a purpose beyond profit has taken over fashion — and has become something of an organizing principle for modern corporations — it is nothing new for Levi Strauss & Co. 

The denim icon integrated its factory workforce in the 1950s, before desegregation was mandated. In 1992, it became the first Fortune 500 company to give health benefits to unmarried domestic partners. And it has helped keep the pressure up in the courts and the court of public opinion on a wide range of social issues, from being early to support same-sex marriage to speaking out on gun violence and instituting paid family leave. The company has also pushed to operate more sustainability and is working toward a more diverse leadership team and workforce. 

Levi’s not only has a long history of social engagement, it has been actively building on that legacy across its business and with vigor — and for that, it is receiving the WWD Honor for Corporate Citizenship. 

Related Galleries

Chip Bergh, chief executive officer, will virtually accept the Honor on behalf of the company at a ceremony today during the WWD CEO Summit.

Bergh sees himself as part of a long chain of leaders at Levi’s — stretching both into the past and the future — that along with the rest of the company’s employees is guarding a broader vision of what the brand can be. 

The CEO described it in an interview as “taking the long-term view and really believing inside of your core of being that my role is first and foremost to make sure that this company is set up to be successful for the next 168 years.”

That has come with some changes that don’t add to the bottom line. 

“There are trade-offs that we will face,” Bergh said of balancing purpose and profit. “It may come with some short-term financial impact, but it’s the right thing to do for the long term. It’s better to do the harder right than the easier wrong.”  

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Giving Back for Pride Month 2020
Levi’s Pride collection courtesy shot.

The harder right is sometimes, well, harder. 

And while Bergh knows he’s up to it, he’s also helping make sure that the next person in the corner offers is up to it, too. 

“It’s a criteria that we’re looking at for CEO succession,” he said. “You need a CEO who has thick skin, who’s not afraid to stick their neck out for the company because it takes thick skin to do it.

“When we decided to weigh in on the gun violence issue, I had unmarked police cars in front of my house for a couple weeks,” he said. “I had death threats, but it was the right thing to weigh in on. It was following an incident where a weapon was accidentally discharged in a [Levi’s] dressing room as a guy was trying on a new pair of jeans and he literally shot himself in the foot. It could have been another shopper, it could have been a child, it could have been one of my employees.”

That’s a dramatic example, but not the only broader social and corporate issue on Levi’s radar that Bergh cast in personal terms.

Another is paid parental leave, which Levi’s instituted in 2016, giving employees eight weeks off during the first year of having a new child in the house. 

“My daughter is not even 13; when she was born, I slept on the floor in the hospital with my wife,” Bergh said. “I woke up at 6:30 and went into the office.” And so Bergh missed out on some key bonding time with his recently expanded family. 

“I think that is one of the most powerful things I did,” he said.

The effort was extended just before the pandemic hit with paid family leave, giving employees eight weeks to care for an immediate family member with a serious health condition. 

Bergh described the leave as both a short-term financial hit and the right thing to do.

“About half of our employees fall into this sandwich generation where they’re taking care of children and elderly parents,” he said. “The stress and that responsibility tends to fall on women.” 

The CEO argued that it’s not just the right thing to do but — through a longer lens — the better financial move.

“The cost of replacing a talented employee can sometimes be up to two times the cost of what the employees themselves were and there’s always the risk of failure,” he said. “If we were able to retain highly valuable women…that would pay for itself in huge dividends.” 

That’s a theme that recurs regularly in the corporate citizenship conversation — companies can do good not necessarily by wandering off into issues they aren’t connected to, but by figuring out how they can do what they already do in a way that’s better for everyone. 

Sustainability offers many examples given how hands-on fashion companies are in the area and how much room for improvement there is in apparel production processes. 

Bergh pointed to Levi’s collection using cottonized hemp — hemp that is softened to give it a hand much closer to cotton. 

“You can barely tell the difference,” he said.

But there is a difference in the ecological footprint of hemp compared with cotton, he said. 

“It doesn’t require a lot of water,” Bergh said. “It doesn’t require a lot of land, you can grow a lot more per square foot. It’s still more expensive than cotton, but from a sustainability standpoint, it is absolutely the right thing to do. We went forward with it anyway, even though it is at a cost premium to cotton.”

And buying into hemp will help scale that part of the supply chain, making it a more viable option for Levi’s and others over time. 

Levi’s move into the secondhand market — working with a third party to repair and resell goods it made — is similar in that it helps further a more sustainable alternative to the landfill and also gets the brand in on a hot, growing market. 

“It’s not a money-making proposition today, it’s still a relatively small business,” Bergh said. “It’s a P&L hit, today, but it’s the right thing to do for the long term. This is how Gen Z consumers shop, they like going to thrift stores, they like going to secondhand shops. It’s an opportunity for us to take into that zeitgeist while continuing to drive this brand.”  

Brand is always important at Levi’s and is an asset the company willingly uses, creating a platform that can be used to help amplify its message. 

“It is huge,” Bergh said about that platform. “It’s not about me. This company has such a long track record of not being afraid to take a stand on important issues of the day, not being afraid to stick its neck out. We don’t just speak up, we spend up, too; we support nonprofit organizations that are trying to make a difference. The platform is significant and unlike just about any other company in the world. We punch way above our weight.”

By way of example, he pointed to Levi’s 2017 move to join other companies to denounce then-President Donald Trump’s immigration ban from seven majority Muslim countries.

“We didn’t waste a second,” he said. “That was fundamentally a human rights issue. The next day, the headlines were ‘Apple, Facebook, Google and Levi Strauss oppose the immigration ban.’ Those are trillion-dollar market cap companies [compared with Levi’s $10 billion market cap]. We punch well above our weight. We take a stand on things where we think our voice can contribute to making a difference.” 

There is still more work to do — Bergh has been clear-eyed, straightforward and vocal on the need to create a more diverse workforce at Levi’s. 

“After the George Floyd murder, I engaged a number of times with our [employee resource group], our Black affinity group,” he said. “They came and talked with the executive team a couple times on their thoughts on what we need to do. We’re not where we need to be. It’s probably my biggest failure up to this point as CEO. We’ve made diversity, equity and inclusion one of our top priorities going forward. It has to be part of my legacy that we make meaningful progress in this area.” 

That candor is unusual — and despite talk of legacy and CEO successors, Bergh said he’s still going to be around to keep it up and carry the torch at Levi’s for some time. 

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “I’m here for a while. I don’t want to leave until I can say to myself, ‘Mission Accomplished.’”

For Bergh, having someone to pick up that torch and continue the Levi’s legacy of corporate citizenship is core to that mission.

 

MORE FROM WWD:

Wall Street Welcomes New Players and Acquisitions

The IPO Mania Transforming Fashion and Retail

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

For Corporate Citizenship, Levi Strauss &

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad