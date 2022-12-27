×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Christmas Wrap: Stores See Moderate Gains, Questionable Margins

Fashion

Longchamp Taps Accessories Designer Stéphanie D’heygere for Capsule Collection

Business

Renzo Rosso on How OTB Is Building a Major Luxury Children’s Wear Operation

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

A $76,000 winning bid at a vintage denim auction left two California vintage denim dealers with a valuable product that could turn into a nice profit.

Vintage denim
These Levi's from the 1880s were found in an old mine shaft in the American West. Courtesy: Zip Stevenson

LOS ANGELES — Surrounded by neat stacks of perfectly pressed vintage Levi’s jeans and racks of faded blue denim jackets, Zip Stevenson sits among a wealth of old clothes.

His classic pieces, sold at his Denim Doctors store near downtown Los Angeles, are many decades old and fetch about $200 to $300 for a pair of jeans. But his most valuable pair of denim pants are much, much older and are not at the store. They are safely locked away.

In early October, Stevenson and his bidding partner, Kyle Haupert, a San Diego vintage denim dealer, paid $76,000 for a pair of 1880s Levi’s that were being auctioned off in an RV park at the Durango Vintage Festivus in northern New Mexico.

Related Galleries

After paying a buyer’s 15 percent fee, the blue jeans ended up costing $87,400. Haupert paid 90 percent of the price tag, and Stevenson kicked in the 10 percent Haupert didn’t have.

Now the two are strategizing how to maximize their investment on the pair of jeans, which were found years ago in a mine shaft somewhere in the American West, the site a well-kept secret.

These jeans are extremely scarce. Collectors estimate there are fewer than 10 pairs of Levi’s jeans from this era in private hands.  “Levi’s dating to the late 1880s are rare,” conceded Tracey Panek, the director of the Levi Strauss & Co. Archives.

Panek said the San Francisco company has its own collection that ranges from the earliest Levi’s riveted denim pants from the 1870s to current Levi’s, but she didn’t say how many.

Stevenson said he knows of fewer than 10 pairs of 1880s Levi’s held by collectors in Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, Sweden and the United States.

Zip Stevenson inside his Denim Doctors store. Photo: Deborah Belgum

That makes this recent purchase by Stevenson and Haupert, who didn’t respond to interview requests, more intriguing. Right now they want to hold onto the jeans because they believe the value will only rise. “We’re hoping to make a lot of money on this later on down the road,” said Stevenson, a seasoned denim dealer who opened his first vintage denim store in 1994.

Currently, the two aren’t actively seeking to sell the blue jeans. Instead, they envision letting the vintage piece increase in value, like a fine painting cherished for its artistic details.

“It is an amazing thing to own something like this,” Stevenson said. “Right now, we are in chapter one of a five-chapter story. I would like to acquire a few more really old vintage jeans. It would be great to put them in a curated event that attracts the attention of people who might otherwise buy a valuable painting or sculpture.”

They could possibly display the vintage pants at Art Basel or have a well-known influencer photographed with the old Levi’s. “For denim collectors, the more pristine the jeans, the more valuable they are. So, if they looked like they literally were out of the box, a jeans collector would pay $120,000 to $150,000 easily,” Stevenson explained. “But an artistic art collector, they’re looking at it from a very different point of view and might pay more.”

The jeans are in relatively good condition for having been left in an old mine for more than 100 years. There is a cloth repair patch along the belt line and the pants are sprinkled with wax from candles used by miners to light their way. The back has only one pocket, instead of the normal two pockets seen in later iterations.

Printed on the inside of the pants is the phrase, “The only kind made by white labor,” which was put in after the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act prohibited Chinese laborers from entering the United States. Levi’s points out that it stopped printing that phrase in the 1890s and today is totally against racism and promotes equality.

While the extremely rare jeans won’t be offered for sale soon, the owners are open to making them available for museums as part of a retrospective on American denim or American fashion. 

Stevenson and Haupert have had inquiries along those lines. One of Stevenson’s clients in Japan asked to rent the jeans for a few days as the main attraction at his store’s sales exhibition where lots of vintage denim will be sold.

The Durango Vintage Festivus, where the 1880s Levi’s were sold, was organized by Brit Eaton, a vintage denim hunter, who put together this first edition of a four-day event held at the Tico Time River Resort in Aztec, New Mexico. 

Stevenson was there to stock his store and find merchandise for wholesale clients back in L.A.  Haupert, a vintage clothing dealer, drove with friends from San Diego to check out the festival. 

When the bidding for the 1880s Levi’s started, Stevenson had already spent a good deal on merchandise and could only bid so far. The bidding started at $20,000 with an online pre-bid, and then increased to $28,000. “I raised my hand up to move the bid to $50,000,” Stevenson recalled. “After that, a lady started bidding against me. I paused at $60,000.”

Then Haupert, who was sitting right behind Stevenson, leaned forward and asked the denim specialist what he thought of the jeans. “I said, ‘They’re great. They’re really, really good.’ They’re wearable, which is the only pair like that that I’ve seen with my own eyes in 20 years,” Stevenson said. “The guy who found them in a mine shaft, Michael Harris, a denim historian, said he had been to 50 mines in the last five years and hadn’t found anything of equal quality. So that to me indicated they were really rare.”

Stevenson knew Haupert was in a position to bid strongly, but he could only go so far. So, they decided to team up as the price rose. 

Their winning bid made headlines around the world, and they were inundated with interview requests. Now they are pinching themselves in amazement that they are the owners of some very sought-after jeans. “It’s kind of mind-boggling,” Stevenson said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Hot Summer Bags

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad