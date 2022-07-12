Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 12, 2022

Fashion

Can Couture Collections Lead the Way in Sustainability?

Business

Asos’ Nick Beighton to Replace Paolo De Cesare as Matchesfashion CEO

Business

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive the John B. Fairchild Honor at WWD CEO Summit

Consumers Continue to Install Mobile Shopping Apps, Make Purchases

The report was culled from data stretching 12 months, from May of last year to May of this year.

Holiday shopping online. Young woman makes
The convenience of online shopping suggests the increased consumer behavior is here to stay. Marina Andrejchenko - stock.adobe.com

Liftoff, a mobile marketing platform, released its 2022 shopping apps report, which was done in partnership with attribution provider Singular. The report looked at key trends among mobile shoppers in the so-called post-ATT (Apple’s AppTrackingTransparency framework) market.

Researchers at the companies analyzed 182 billion ad impressions, and 2.4 billion clicks that were across 16.5 million app installs during a 12-month period that ended in May. The findings revealed that “mobile shopping shows no signs of slowing down despite consumers returning to brick-and-mortar stores,” the authors of the report noted. “According to the data, mobile continues to be a preferred source for many shoppers, leading to a steady increase in app installs derived mainly from paid traffic.”

Jeremy Bondy, chief executive officer of Liftoff, said app-based shopping “has become more prominent since the pandemic started. Mobile shopping is the new normal and makes it easy for people to browse and buy from the comfort of anywhere. Despite the push to return to in-person retail, there is still strong momentum behind mobile shopping, and we will continue to see that trend for the foreseeable future.”

The report noted that ITAs (install-to-action) also showed “a steady increase as more users embrace app-based purchases due to the pandemic.” ITAs are when shoppers make a specific app install for the purpose of buying something. The report said mobile marketers “are achieving promising results with new audiences as the pandemic has made mobile a go-to channel for shopping.” The companies said ITA purchases increased in the 12-month period and have since stabilized, “showing that users continue to install mobile apps and make significant purchases.”

Susan Kuo, chief operating officer and cofounder of Singular, said the company is optimistic that its report will provide mobile marketers “with the proper insights and tools to succeed. In the evolving mobile marketing industry, prioritizing engagement and relevance with users when ad targeting has proven to lead to high conversion and retention rates.”

The authors of the report said the release of ATT in April 2021 “made it significantly harder for advertisers to target and personalize their campaigns on iOS ad networks, forcing mobile marketers to pivot and adhere to updated privacy tracking guidelines.” As a result, amid this new landscape, “many marketers found success with paid traffic,” the report said, as 70 to 80 percent of new app installs (from high-growth apps) came from paid traffic throughout 2021.

