Lightspeed Announces Updates to its Flagship Retail Platform

Lightspeed Commerce Inc., the unified POS and payments platform, has announced the implementation of new innovative advancements designed to help businesses stay ahead of the curve, save time and focus on the consumer.

The platform’s updates include three new streamlining features including Time Clock, Shipment History and Automated Ordering.

“Our current economic climate makes running a retail business extra challenging,” said Ana Wight, general manager of retail at Lightspeed. “These latest updates are designed to make day-to-day operations for merchants more efficient. They give business owners their time back, so they can focus on what counts: connecting with customers.”

The first new feature, Time Clock, addresses payroll processing and employee attendance monitoring while ensuring accurate pay through third-party integrations by bringing the punch-in-and-out to the POS, eliminating manual timesheets and switching apps. When implemented retailers are able to condense systems, ultimately decreasing training and compliance costs.

Similarly, Lightspeed’s new Shipment History feature brings systems together by eliminating the need for manual reconciliation by allowing merchants to track shipments received against place purchase orders, saving time and reducing the risk of errors — especially important when reconciling invoices. Through Shipment History, merchants can track what was received and what was ordered (even as it arrives in multiple shipments) for an easy view of what has not arrived.

Last, Lightspeed’s new Automated Ordering feature aims to simplify complex inventory issues by leveraging Lightspeed Analytics. Powered by Lightspeed Analytics, the feature is designed to generate a list of suggested orders including when to order and in what quantities by analyzing data to determine what is selling well while forecasting when stock needs to be replenished.

Notably, these new features are the latest on Lightspeed’s ever-evolving platform. Other updates recently announced include NuOrder Assortments and Unified Payments.

