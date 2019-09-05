LIM College got the green light from the New York State Education Department to offer a new “Bachelor of Business Administration degree program in the Business of Fashion,” the school said Thursday, adding that the “streamlined program ” is specifically aimed toward “transfer students who have already earned at least 60 college credits or hold an associate degree.”

The degree program launches in January, and offers students “an opportunity to streamline their education and earn their bachelor’s degree in two years or less,” LIM College said.

This business management focused program comes at a time when fashion brands are making investments in direct-to-consumer activities amid a changing retail landscape. This includes adding more technology and leveraging cross-border selling, which requires having a keener understanding of what it takes to maintain a global brand. This program aligns with these changes while also acknowledging the challenges of today’s cash-strapped and debt-laden students.

LIM College provost Lisa Springer said, “Given the increasing complexity and bottom-line focus in the fashion industry, this program will equip students with the essential knowledge and skills they’ll need to succeed, whether their goal is to launch their own line or work for an established brand. Because it provides maximum flexibility in recognizing credits earned at other colleges, the BBA in the Business of Fashion will be a particularly appealing option for those seeking a more affordable way to earn their bachelor’s degree.”

A college spokeswoman said the new program will be offered in both on-campus and online formats and noted that the required coursework “includes marketing, product development, retailing and accounting.” Students will also be required to complete two internships.