LIM College Names New Provost

LIM College has revealed the appointment of Scott Carnz, Ed.D., as the college’s provost. LIM College said in a statement that Carnz, whose appointment was effective Aug. 21, joins the college from the City University of Seattle, where he served as provost since 2019.

Carnz succeeds Lisa Springer, Ed.D., who departed LIM last December to join the Jewish Theological Seminary. Upon her departure, Michael Londrigan, who is chair of the LIM business department, also served as acting provost until Carnz was appointed.

“In his new role, Carnz will serve as the chief academic officer of LIM College and will be responsible for establishing and sustaining the highest standards of academic excellence in all teaching, curricular, and academic co-curricular activities,” LIM College said in the statement, adding that Cranz will be the chief adviser “on academic matters to LIM College President Elizabeth S. Marcuse and will lead development of a vision for LIM’s academic future that supports student success, enrollment growth, and student retention.”

Carnz oversaw more than 50 certificate- and degree-granting programs in his prior role. LIM said that among Carnz’s key accomplishments “were creating of an Office of Social Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and establishing a Research Institute to support student and faculty scholarship.” Carnz also led efforts to establish “a data-informed culture to assess learning outcomes and support student achievement.”

Scott Carnz

Prior to City University of Seattle, Carnz served in various leadership roles at The Art Institute of Seattle from 1996 to 2018, holding positions such as department chair, academic director, associate dean of academic affairs, interim president, and dean of academic affairs.

Marcuse described Carnz as “a passionate and creative educational leader with extensive experience in overseeing academic programs ranging from the certificate level to doctoral degrees.”

“We are confident that [Carnz], working collaboratively with leaders throughout LIM, will ensure alignment of curriculum and industry employer needs while also exploring global opportunities for collaborations that will support our students as they pursue their dream careers,” Marcuse noted.

Carnz said he was excited to join LIM College, saying the school “is widely respected for driving outstanding student academic and career outcomes through an immersive style of education that focuses on learning by doing.”

Carnz said throughout its nearly 85-year history, “LIM has demonstrated a commitment to maintaining relevant curriculum and deep connections with the fashion and lifestyle industries that provide students with exceptional internships and other career-building opportunities. The faculty is devoted to student success and takes a personalized approach to teaching and mentoring. LIM is aligned with my personal belief that higher education can change people’s lives and help create a more just society and equitable world.”