LIM College to Rename School of Graduate Studies Alongside Expanded Curriculum

LIM’s master’s degree program is looking to the school’s roots for inspiration as it takes on a new name and reinvigorates its curriculum.

Newly named after its founder, Maxwell F. Marcuse, The Marcuse School of Graduate Studies master’s degree program has revealed it will soon expand its offerings to provide students with additional STEM-designated business degree options and opportunities to earn specialized degrees. The changes have been approved by the New York State Education Department and will take effect in fall 2024.

“Officially naming graduate studies in his honor, while simultaneously deepening our commitment to master’s degree programs is fitting,” said Elizabeth S. Marcuse, president of LIM College and the granddaughter of Maxwell F. Marcuse. “Students and employers around the globe value the LIM brand of industry-immersive education, our New York City location and incredible network of employer connections. These curricular changes will better position graduates to meet employer demands in the rapidly evolving fashion and lifestyle industries.”

LIM’s faculty, led by Eda Sanchez-Persampieri, LIM College’s dean of graduate studies, designed updates to the school’s master’s degree program with the goal of “reflecting trends and talent needs through more emphasis on course content in technology and analytics.” The changes also add more options for earning degrees with specializations in areas including sustainability and digital media marketing which continue to expand.

LIM’s revised graduate programs, all of which can be completed in one year with courses offered online, in-person and in hybrid formats, includes two STEM-designated business programs with a Master of Science degree in global fashion supply chain management and a Master of Professional Studies degree in fashion marketing. The school’s MPS in fashion merchandising and retail management program will also offer four new specializations including product development and sourcing, buying and operations management, sustainability in fashion, and fashion and lifestyle.

“LIM master’s degree programs are designed to help move careers forward,” Sanchez-Persampieri said. “Students are immersed in the business and fashion capital of the world, learning directly from, and making key connections with, the professionals who make fashion and lifestyle happen. Our new business STEM coursework and specialized program tracks will continue to give students knowledge and experience in the most relevant topics in the business of fashion and lifestyle, making them eminently employable in a wide range of roles and positioning them to lead our industry into the future.”

Notably, LIM College’s class of 2022 had a career outcome rate of 96 percent, which the school points to as evidence of its excellent programming and evolution alongside the industry. As the school celebrates its 85th anniversary, it plans to continue this commitment to excellence for many more years to come.