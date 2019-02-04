LIM College is offering faculty who are teaching fashion-related courses grants for graduate studies in its Master of Professional Studies degree program. A college spokeswoman said the awards will cover 50 percent of the tuition.

“Fashion Educators Grants are designed for fashion instructors who have not yet earned a graduate degree,” the college said, adding that the MPS degree programs “are available in Fashion Marketing, Fashion Merchandising & Retail Management, Global Fashion Supply Chain Management, and The Business of Fashion.”

LIM College’s 30-credit programs are designed to be completed on either a full- or part-time basis “and are guided by expert faculty who bring decades of experience in the business of fashion,” the college said in a statement. The programs can also be completed online.

LIM College President Elizabeth S. Marcuse said that for nearly 80 years, the college has been “the leading institution for education in the business of fashion and its related industries. Therefore, it is only natural for us to offer a pathway for fashion instructors to enhance their existing skill sets and facilitate their advancement in the realm of higher education.”

Susan Baxter, the college’s dean of graduate studies, said it was important to offer an “affordable option for fashion educators to earn an advanced degree. The Fashion Educators Grant program recognizes these individuals’ commitment to education and the importance of their continued engagement in the fashion industry.”

Requirements of the grant include candidates providing proof of full- or part-time employment as a faculty member in a fashion-related discipline — either at a four-year college or junior college.