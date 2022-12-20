×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior to Unveil ‘Designer of Dreams’ Exhibit in Tokyo

Fashion

Valentino, Haider Ackermann for Gaultier Among Haute Couture Highlights

Fashion

Moncler Genius Headed to London Fashion Week in February

Loretta Caponi Expands Home Collection, Business in U.S.

The Florence-based brand has several projects in the pipeline for 2023.

Loretta Caponi
The Loretta Caponi store in Florence. courtesy of Loretta Caponi

FLORENCE — The Loretta Caponi store here is hard to miss — both because there’s nothing quite like it, with the most unique hand-embroidered linens depicting everything from hot air balloons to toy trains or faithful reproductions of Tuscan sceneries, and because it’s been a prized stop-off in the city for generations.

Located a few steps away from central Via Tornabuoni in the beautiful frescoed 13th-century Palazzo Aldobrandini Di Lippo, which the Caponi family restored, the store includes an atelier and houses all of the brand’s collections, which span home, men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, loungewear and innerwear and, since 2019, a delightful children’s corner.

Related Galleries

Sales have doubled in the past two years and the brand has been expanding in the U.S., its main market. It is also accelerating the wholesale distribution of its home line with the opening of a shop-in-shop at Harrods in January, the brand’s expansion on Net-a-porter and its arrival on Abask.com, a platform dedicated to design and interior decoration launched by Tom Chapman, the cofounder of Matchesfashion.

Last week, Loretta Caponi launched a new website and e-commerce platform.

“We’ve seen a 25 percent growth year-on-year since 2019,” said Guido Conti Caponi, the grandson of the late Loretta Caponi. He has been helming the company and driving the internationalization of the brand, while his mother Lucia has been in charge of the designs. “Her embroideries are unbeatable,” he said proudly.

While retail accounted for 60 percent of sales in 2019, through the stores in Florence and in Tuscany’s luxury beach resort Forte dei Marmi, Conti Caponi has been changing that balance, growing wholesale to represent 60 percent of sales. The online channel accounts for 10 percent of revenues.

Over the years, the brand has catered to royal families from Belgium to England as well as the Kennedys, the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, the Gettys and celebrities including Sting, Madonna and Jane Fonda. Loretta Caponi stood out with the use of cotton, linen and silk at a time when the innerwear category was defined by synthetics and nylon, opening her first shop in 1967.

In the current frescoed shop, decorated with antique furniture, customers can browse the vast selection of precious fabrics and even design their own pieces. The company has more than 22,000 archival embroidery designs that run the gamut, from penguins to sea urchins or chestnuts, to name just a few, and that can be placed on tablecloths, towels, sheets, pillows and throw blankets. Embroideries can also be made based on photos or landscape views. Tablecloths are usually made to measure and can retail at between 5,000 and 6,000 euros.

Retail sales total 5 million euros.

One of the brand’s staples is the long “Fiocchini [small bows]” nightgown, inspired by an original piece of the early 1900s — which continues to be a bestseller. Loretta Caponi was a pioneer in rendering innerwear garments that could be worn outside the house — and the bed. Case in point: the brand’s “Loretta” model, with a smock embroidery and neck ruffles. And she introduced innovative color combinations in innerwear, where pastel hues or tone-on-tone ruled before.

Two looks from the high summer 2023 collection bowing in June.

Loretta and Lucia Caponi worked together for more than 30 years and their use of color is outstanding — as seen in a tablecloth that blends 100 differently colored threads. “My mother inherited the artistic vein of her father, who was an artist and surrounded himself with painters, and the entrepreneurial spirit of my grandmother,” Conti Caponi said.

The brand has also launched a bridalwear collection for spring 2023.

After the COVID-19 restrictions, Conti Caponi is eager to start traveling again and stage trunk shows around the world, which are key to connect with the brand’s customers — although word of mouth has always been instrumental in the development of its business. Up next, for example, is a trip to Palm Beach, Florida, in March. Conti Caponi is mindful of the privacy of the brand’s customers, but pointed to decorating not only homes but also yachts and castles.

The U.S. represents more than 50 percent of sales, followed by the Middle East and Europe. “Americans show their love for Florence, heritage, craftsmanship and they appreciate history in the respect of tradition and innovation,” Conti Caponi said.

Everything is made in Tuscany and he underscored the goal is to continue to elevate the brand, which is selectively distributed, available at 70 doors worldwide.

The company remains privately owned and Conti Caponi does not see the need at the moment to seek an investor, reinvesting profits into the growth of the brand, with seasonless pieces and no markdowns, he underscored.

The brand has three yearly ready-to-wear drops, while lingerie and the home collections are presented twice a year.

Conti Caponi believes in preserving the brand’s craftsmanship and quality without compromises. “We are not looking at exponentially expanding our customer base, but our goal is to further penetrate this niche. We want to continue to surprise. People are looking for uniqueness.”

Guido Conti Caponi
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Loretta Caponi Expands U.S. Business, Home Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad