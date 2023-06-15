Lorna Jane Introduces NewStore Omnichannel Retail Experience

Lorna Jane stores are now being powered by NewStore’s modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands, taking a significant step toward enhancing the brand’s omnichannel operations for a seamless customer experience.

Noting the Australian retail market’s place at the forefront of the retail industry’s evolution, Stephan Schambach, founder and chief executive officer of NewStore, said Lorna Jane is a great example of how brands in this region are doubling down on omnichannel.

Founded in 1989 by fitness instructor Lorna Jane Clarkson, the Lorna Jane brand was created to “inspire customers to live a life they love through active living.” The activewear brand has also championed sustainability, offering high-quality products that encourage consumers to “buy better, not more.”

Lorna Jane holds an eco-friendly mindset at the core of its DNA and has taken action to extend those values beyond clothing — NewStore and Lorna Jane’s partnership will be paperless and cashless.

In addition, by partnering with NewStore, Lorna Jane was able to move from its old POS system onto NewStore in all 107 locations in just one day, making swift progress in the brand’s digital transformation.

“NewStore is a critical component of our digital transformation strategy and the most forward-thinking, innovative retail platform available today,” said Peter Clarke, chief technology officer at Lorna Jane. “We were able to rip and replace our old system and roll out NewStore across two countries and more than one hundred locations with a cutover of just one day, which is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates the platform’s robustness and scalability.”

Moreover, Clarkson, chief creative officer and founder of Lorna Jane, said since going live on NewStore, the feedback from store teams has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The platform is so intuitive and easy to use that our associates have been able to master it almost overnight,” said Clarkson. “On top of that, the mobility of NewStore has allowed us to rethink the layout of our stores. We can now remove our traditional cash wraps, creating a dedicated space for fulfilling online orders in-store and modernizing the overall look and feel of our physical brand.”

Using NewStore in Lorna Jane stores, store associates can use an iPhone or iPad to serve customers anywhere on the store floor. The platform also has microservices and an API-first architecture, allowing the brand to seamlessly integrate with its e-commerce platform and enterprise resource planning solution. All customer, inventory and order data is therefore available in real-time on the store associates’ devices for omnichannel capabilities including mobile checkout; inventory lookup; store fulfillment; buy online, pick up in store; and in-store returns of online purchases.

“The success [Lorna Jane] has seen in such a short amount of time is a testament to our shared vision,” said Schambach. “We will build on the foundation we have laid by further optimizing the shopping experience for both store associates and customers.”