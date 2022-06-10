Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gucci Sets Medium-Term Revenue Target of 15 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Only 21 Percent of Fashion Firms Name Suppliers, Per New Report — Can That Change?

Fashion

Ones to Watch: London Fashion Week 2022 June Edition

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at New Headquarters

Raphael Navot's sculptural designs were unveiled nestled under an expansive and striking structure of undulating dunes covered by a soft carpet.

Loro Piana
The Loro Piana Interiors installation wu rui ph.

MILAN – Loro Piana Interiors introduced its new furniture designed by Raphael Navot during Milan Design Week, staging a striking installation at the newly restored Cortile della Seta real estate development.

The brand’s ergonomic Palm collection was nestled under an expansive structure of undulating dunes covered by a soft carpet. “The installation allows a personal connection with the objects,” said Navot, who began to conceive Loro Piana Interiors three years ago, emphasizing comfort, timelessness and craftsmanship, bridging design and fashion.

The first design was the Palm Duet chaise longue launched in 2021, made with the cashfur fabric by Loro Piana Interiors.

Now the new collection includes sofas, daybeds, armchairs, stools, a side table, coffee table and an ottoman. The pieces have a sculptural quality and, while designing with a futuristic approach, Navot shies away from a hyper-technological vision, preferring the idea of a “natural future,” as he calls it.

In sync with all Loro Piana products, touch is an essential sense, and the fabrics chosen to upholster the pieces are all natural and precious. For example, the slightly asymmetrical ottoman is presented in cashfur, a cashmere and silk fabric woven on knitted looms, and in linen. “The collection is rooted in the sensorial aspect of fabrics,” said Navot. Cashfur, he explained, “is very soft but also surprisingly solid,” adding that the collection started from fabrics, “so it would be coherent” with the brand. Likewise, he sees the pieces as “organic, graceful, functional and timeless classic, which is what Loro Piana is about.”

The Palm daybed, with its single armrest, presents a backrest that slopes to one side.

Loro Piana
The Loro Piana Méridienne courtesy of Loro Piana

 

 

The lightness of the Palm Sofa in bouclé Bukhara fabric in linen, cotton and wool in natural colors and in linen, is enhanced by the distance Navot puts between the seat and the floor. In addition to the earthy tones are a bold, fiery red, kummel and curcuma.

Related Galleries

The wraparound structural sides and the backrest of the Palm armchair, obtained from a single curved piece, give solidity to the chair, while the seat is kept comfortably soft. It is upholstered in Alpaca Suri, bouclé Bukhara fabric and linen.

 

 

Loro Piana
Loro Piana’s Palm Duet chaise longue and sidelong table courtesy of Loro Piana

 

With their vaguely anthropomorphic body and head shape, the Palm stools add a playful touch to the objects. They come in two sizes, and the smaller one has a detachable and reversible seat in fabric and wood, to be used also as a table or tray. Some designs show different materials for the structures and seats in a variety of textiles, from pure cashmere to linen and embroidered wool.

Loro Piana
Loro Piana’s Palm stools courtesy of Loro Piana

 

Navot and Loro Piana believe in building the category “step by step,” and the designer was pleased to be able to present this second chapter of the segment physically, “as part of the identity of the brand.”

Loro Piana, which is controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, opened a flagship store in Milan this past spring that was conceived for the public to experience the brand’s furniture, textiles, and accessories. The store is located at Loro Piana’s new headquarters at Cortile della Seta.

The flagship follows the global growth of Loro Piana Interiors, which was first launched in 2006 and whose primary business was in the b-to-b market.

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Hot Summer Bags

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad