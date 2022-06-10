Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at New Headquarters

MILAN – Loro Piana Interiors introduced its new furniture designed by Raphael Navot during Milan Design Week, staging a striking installation at the newly restored Cortile della Seta real estate development.
The brand’s ergonomic Palm collection was nestled under an expansive structure of undulating dunes covered by a soft carpet. “The installation allows a personal connection with the objects,” said Navot, who began to conceive Loro Piana Interiors three years ago, emphasizing comfort, timelessness and craftsmanship, bridging design and fashion.
The first design was the Palm Duet chaise longue launched in 2021, made with the cashfur fabric by Loro Piana Interiors.
Now the new collection includes sofas, daybeds, armchairs, stools, a side table, coffee table and an ottoman. The pieces have a sculptural quality and, while designing with a futuristic approach, Navot shies away from a hyper-technological vision, preferring the idea of a “natural future,” as he calls it.
In sync with all Loro Piana products, touch is an essential sense, and the fabrics chosen to upholster the pieces are all natural and precious. For example, the slightly asymmetrical ottoman is presented in cashfur, a cashmere and silk fabric woven on knitted looms, and in linen. “The collection is rooted in the sensorial aspect of fabrics,” said Navot. Cashfur, he explained, “is very soft but also surprisingly solid,” adding that the collection started from fabrics, “so it would be coherent” with the brand. Likewise, he sees the pieces as “organic, graceful, functional and timeless classic, which is what Loro Piana is about.”
The Palm daybed, with its single armrest, presents a backrest that slopes to one side.
The lightness of the Palm Sofa in bouclé Bukhara fabric in linen, cotton and wool in natural colors and in linen, is enhanced by the distance Navot puts between the seat and the floor. In addition to the earthy tones are a bold, fiery red, kummel and curcuma.
The wraparound structural sides and the backrest of the Palm armchair, obtained from a single curved piece, give solidity to the chair, while the seat is kept comfortably soft. It is upholstered in Alpaca Suri, bouclé Bukhara fabric and linen.
With their vaguely anthropomorphic body and head shape, the Palm stools add a playful touch to the objects. They come in two sizes, and the smaller one has a detachable and reversible seat in fabric and wood, to be used also as a table or tray. Some designs show different materials for the structures and seats in a variety of textiles, from pure cashmere to linen and embroidered wool.
Navot and Loro Piana believe in building the category “step by step,” and the designer was pleased to be able to present this second chapter of the segment physically, “as part of the identity of the brand.”
Loro Piana, which is controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, opened a flagship store in Milan this past spring that was conceived for the public to experience the brand’s furniture, textiles, and accessories. The store is located at Loro Piana’s new headquarters at Cortile della Seta.
The flagship follows the global growth of Loro Piana Interiors, which was first launched in 2006 and whose primary business was in the b-to-b market.