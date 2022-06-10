Loro Piana Presents Furniture Installation at New Headquarters

MILAN – Loro Piana Interiors introduced its new furniture designed by Raphael Navot during Milan Design Week, staging a striking installation at the newly restored Cortile della Seta real estate development.

The brand’s ergonomic Palm collection was nestled under an expansive structure of undulating dunes covered by a soft carpet. “The installation allows a personal connection with the objects,” said Navot, who began to conceive Loro Piana Interiors three years ago, emphasizing comfort, timelessness and craftsmanship, bridging design and fashion.

The first design was the Palm Duet chaise longue launched in 2021, made with the cashfur fabric by Loro Piana Interiors.

Now the new collection includes sofas, daybeds, armchairs, stools, a side table, coffee table and an ottoman. The pieces have a sculptural quality and, while designing with a futuristic approach, Navot shies away from a hyper-technological vision, preferring the idea of a “natural future,” as he calls it.

In sync with all Loro Piana products, touch is an essential sense, and the fabrics chosen to upholster the pieces are all natural and precious. For example, the slightly asymmetrical ottoman is presented in cashfur, a cashmere and silk fabric woven on knitted looms, and in linen. “The collection is rooted in the sensorial aspect of fabrics,” said Navot. Cashfur, he explained, “is very soft but also surprisingly solid,” adding that the collection started from fabrics, “so it would be coherent” with the brand. Likewise, he sees the pieces as “organic, graceful, functional and timeless classic, which is what Loro Piana is about.”