The Glamour of Giving

After great success at last year’s inaugural event, LuisaViaRoma has announced a second edition winter gala in support of UNICEF at Emeraude St Barth on December 29.

Last year, in collaboration with UNICEF Italy, LuisaViaRoma held its inaugurate winter gala on the island of St. Barth. The second edition of the gala is in continuity with the company’s efforts to raise funds to support children in need around the world. Together the Panconesi family and the larger LuisaViaRoma community has been working for five years in this ambitious goal to support children across the world. In collaboration with UNICEF Italy, they believe in providing a better future for children.

Over the past 75 years, UNICEF has become one of the world’s most prominent organizations that successfully and consistently provide humanitarian aid to those who need it the most. Through its philanthropic galas, LuisaViaRoma aims to not only raise as many funds as possible to aid UNICEF in continuing to support those who are most in need around the world but to also bring more awareness around the realities in which these people are living every day.

Through funds raised at LuisaViaRoma’s galas UNICEF has been able to continue its lifesaving work including defending children’s rights and ensuring education and protection. For so many, the galas represent a concrete impact on thousands of children’s lives.

“We want people to know that it is important to support UNICEF in order for them to continue to expand their work around the world; improving the living situations for all those with whom they work and giving them the opportunity to realize their full potential,” said Annagreta Panconesi, Creative Director of LuisaViaRoma.

The event will feature a cocktail reception, a gala dinner and a live auction of exclusive items, artwork and experiences conducted by Simon de Pury. This year’s gala will also highlight special performances by Lenny Kravitz and Drake.

“We realize that our strength lies in solidarity, and by coming together for a common purpose, we can truly move towards a future that is more positive for all,” said Panconesi. “This is something that is very important for us at LuisaViaRoma. We hope to have another successful event where everyone supports our main goal and has a good time while doing so.”

These events have created a very important community within LuisaViaRoma that is very active and engaging in initiatives. Those coming together in support of UNICEF’s work in providing care to and protection of vulnerable children across the globe at the gala will include international celebrities, philanthropists and notable guests from all over the world.

“We appreciate our community’s support,” said Panconesi. “Without them we could never reach our extraordinary results. Thanks to the generosity of the bidders, the auctions have collected a total amount of approximately $20 million. The funds raised go to support UNICEF programs around the world.”

According to Panconesi, the night will be full of surprises as guests enjoy an evening of glamour and philanthropy. As is part of the company’s historic tradition, all in attendance will be dressed exquisitely. Here, Panconesi shares her shoppable picks for unforgettable winter gala looks.

Certain to Impress

“Magda Butrym suit, Aquazzurra crystal sandals and Swarovski earrings. A look that will certainly impress. It’s definitely a more alternative option since everyone usually tends to wear long dresses. This is personally one of my favorites!”

Saint Laurent Crepe Satin Long Dress $4100 Buy Now

Jil Sander Levels 2 Cuff Bracelet $850 Buy Now

105MM Padlock Metallic Leather Sandals $1290 Buy Now

The Right Point

“Maison Margiela ivory satin pants, a Saint Laurent transparent shirt, Nensi dojaka corsetry, Mach & Mach heels, and Delfina Delettrez earrings. This look is very mature yet daring at the right point.”

Maison Margiela Pantaloni Dritti in Misto Seta Mikado $950 Buy Now

Mach & Mach 95MM Heart Satin Sandals $1294 Buy Now

Nensi Dojaka Layered Silk Halter Bra $651 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Crepe Satin Shirt $1650 Buy Now

Making a Statement

“A white satin Saint Laurent dress, Tom Ford gold sandals and a Jil Sander gold bracelet is look number one because it’s a statement look – simple yet sophisticated and bold, to completed with a strong makeup and long straightened hair.”

Jaquemus la Robe Draggiu Sheer Silk Chiffon Gown $1340 Buy Now

The Row Sandali in Pelle E Anello in Corno 10MM $1066 Buy Now

So-Le Studio Revolve Crystal & Leather Earrings $375 Buy Now

The Lightweight

“Johanna Ortiz dress, Aquazzurra suede sandals and Sophie Buhai earrings. A breezy lightweight look.”

Des Phemmes Embellished Strapless Mini Dress $926 Buy Now

Gianvito Rossi 105MM Ribbon Patent Leather Sandals $1145 Buy Now

Special Touch

“Mugler white dress, a Renè Caovilla almost over-the-knee sandal, and a pair of Saint Laurent earrings. A more alternative look with a special touch of sophistication.”

Mugler Viscose Blend Midi Dress $2330 Buy Now

René Caovilla 105MM Satin Chandelier Sandals $2157 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Rhinestone Square & Spike Earrings $1390 Buy Now

Bold Visual

“A Paco Rabanne exclusive style to LuisaViaRoma, Gianvito sandals and Bottega Veneta transparent earrings. A very visual, bold look.”

Johanna Ortiz Era of Palms Print Charmuse Maxi Dress $1750 Buy Now

Sophie Bille Brahe 14KT & Pearl Botticelli Earrings $1960 Buy Now

A Fresh Look

“Pink Jacuqmeus transparent dress, The Row sandals and So-le studio earrings for a younger, fresh look.”

Paco Rabanne Mesh & Printed Jersey Long Dress $3500 Buy Now

Gianvito Rossi 105MM Ribbon Gladiator Metallic Sandals $895 Buy Now

Fun and Alluring

“Des Phemmes, a new brand that LuisaViaRoma recently added and loves, with a classic Gianvito Rossi sandal. A fun yet alluring look!”

Magda Butrym Double Breasted Satin Blazer $2065 Buy Now

Magda Butrym High Rise Satin Wide Leg Pants $1100 Buy Now

Aquazzura 105MM Dance Pvc Sandals $1395 Buy Now

Swarovski Gema Swarovski Mismatched Earrings $239 Buy Now

Sensual Elegance

“Magda Butrym dress, Renè Cavilla sandals and Saint Laurent earrings. A very sensual but elegant look.”

Magda Butrym Wool Satin Blazer Dress W/ Flower $2190 Buy Now

René Caovilla 105MM Embellished Satin Sandals $1091 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Embellished Diamond-Shaped Earrings $1090 Buy Now