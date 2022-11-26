The Glamour of Giving

After great success at last year’s inaugural event, LuisaViaRoma has announced a second edition winter gala in support of UNICEF at Emeraude St Barth on December 29.
Last year, in collaboration with UNICEF Italy, LuisaViaRoma held its inaugurate winter gala on the island of St. Barth. The second edition of the gala is in continuity with the company’s efforts to raise funds to support children in need around the world. Together the Panconesi family and the larger LuisaViaRoma community has been working for five years in this ambitious goal to support children across the world. In collaboration with UNICEF Italy, they believe in providing a better future for children.
Over the past 75 years, UNICEF has become one of the world’s most prominent organizations that successfully and consistently provide humanitarian aid to those who need it the most. Through its philanthropic galas, LuisaViaRoma aims to not only raise as many funds as possible to aid UNICEF in continuing to support those who are most in need around the world but to also bring more awareness around the realities in which these people are living every day.
Through funds raised at LuisaViaRoma’s galas UNICEF has been able to continue its lifesaving work including defending children’s rights and ensuring education and protection. For so many, the galas represent a concrete impact on thousands of children’s lives.
“We want people to know that it is important to support UNICEF in order for them to continue to expand their work around the world; improving the living situations for all those with whom they work and giving them the opportunity to realize their full potential,” said Annagreta Panconesi, Creative Director of LuisaViaRoma.
The event will feature a cocktail reception, a gala dinner and a live auction of exclusive items, artwork and experiences conducted by Simon de Pury. This year’s gala will also highlight special performances by Lenny Kravitz and Drake.
“We realize that our strength lies in solidarity, and by coming together for a common purpose, we can truly move towards a future that is more positive for all,” said Panconesi. “This is something that is very important for us at LuisaViaRoma. We hope to have another successful event where everyone supports our main goal and has a good time while doing so.”
These events have created a very important community within LuisaViaRoma that is very active and engaging in initiatives. Those coming together in support of UNICEF’s work in providing care to and protection of vulnerable children across the globe at the gala will include international celebrities, philanthropists and notable guests from all over the world.
“We appreciate our community’s support,” said Panconesi. “Without them we could never reach our extraordinary results. Thanks to the generosity of the bidders, the auctions have collected a total amount of approximately $20 million. The funds raised go to support UNICEF programs around the world.”
According to Panconesi, the night will be full of surprises as guests enjoy an evening of glamour and philanthropy. As is part of the company’s historic tradition, all in attendance will be dressed exquisitely. Here, Panconesi shares her shoppable picks for unforgettable winter gala looks.
Certain to Impress
“Magda Butrym suit, Aquazzurra crystal sandals and Swarovski earrings. A look that will certainly impress. It’s definitely a more alternative option since everyone usually tends to wear long dresses. This is personally one of my favorites!”
The Right Point
“Maison Margiela ivory satin pants, a Saint Laurent transparent shirt, Nensi dojaka corsetry, Mach & Mach heels, and Delfina Delettrez earrings. This look is very mature yet daring at the right point.”
Making a Statement
“A white satin Saint Laurent dress, Tom Ford gold sandals and a Jil Sander gold bracelet is look number one because it’s a statement look – simple yet sophisticated and bold, to completed with a strong makeup and long straightened hair.”
The Lightweight
“Johanna Ortiz dress, Aquazzurra suede sandals and Sophie Buhai earrings. A breezy lightweight look.”
Special Touch
“Mugler white dress, a Renè Caovilla almost over-the-knee sandal, and a pair of Saint Laurent earrings. A more alternative look with a special touch of sophistication.”
Bold Visual
“A Paco Rabanne exclusive style to LuisaViaRoma, Gianvito sandals and Bottega Veneta transparent earrings. A very visual, bold look.”
A Fresh Look
“Pink Jacuqmeus transparent dress, The Row sandals and So-le studio earrings for a younger, fresh look.”
Fun and Alluring
“Des Phemmes, a new brand that LuisaViaRoma recently added and loves, with a classic Gianvito Rossi sandal. A fun yet alluring look!”
Sensual Elegance
“Magda Butrym dress, Renè Cavilla sandals and Saint Laurent earrings. A very sensual but elegant look.”