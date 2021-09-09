Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

Business

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini on Growing, Repositioning Couture House

Fashion

Carolina Herrera President Emilie Rubinfeld on Building Brand Staying Power

Luxury’s New Flames

Ginori 1735 discusses its foray into homeware through its new home fragrance collection, “LCDC – La Compagnia di Caterina.”

In Partnership with Ginori 1735
Luxury’s New Flames
Ginori 2735

“Art imitating life” has taken on a new meaning for Ginori 1735, a leading brand in pure porcelain and artistic design, part of the Kering Group – and through the debut of its first home fragrance collection, LCDC – La Compagnia di Caterina, the Italian legacy brand blends beauty, design, and heritage, fully embracing its mission to “promote a new Renaissance.”

Its LCDC is an embodiment of the brand’s roots in superior craftsmanship and contemporary, elegant design. Through its newly launched “scented works of art,” Ginori 1735 shares the story of Caterina de’ Medici, Queen of France, a Florentine monarch that held a powerful influence in cultural and artistic development in Europe in the 16th century.

Caterina de’ Medici was praised for the visionary fragrances she introduced to the French court made by her personal perfumer, Renato Bianco, who traveled with her from Florence to Paris. Centuries later, the saga serves as inspiration for Ginori 1735’s home collection, designed by Luca Nichetto, an Italian designer that hails from Venice and specializes in a spectrum of design, ranging from products, furniture, and accessories to architecture, exhibition design and branding.

Related Galleries

Upon taking a closer look at the collection of scented candles designed in a range of sizes and colors, incense burners, room diffusers and candle snuffers, one could surmise that Nichetto’s expertise lies in creating the extraordinary.

Focused on eight main historical yet mythic characters in the court of Caterina de’ Medici that accompanied the Queen on her journey from Florence to Paris, Nichetto’s scented statues each represent coveted traits and values: L’Amazzone (The Amazon, leadership); L’Amante (The Lover, passion); La Dama (The Lady, grace); Il Letterato (The Scholar, wisdom); Il Seguace (The Companion, friendship); Il Favorito (The Favourite, ambition); Il Frate (The Friar, generosity); and L’Addetto al Fuoco (The Fire-Master, courage).

True to form, each item is differentiated with a distinctive personality, scent, and packaging: but what they all have in common is the overarching theme “Light My Fire,” which the brand says unites the characters under a canopy of human connectedness and said tenets of leadership, wisdom, friendship, generosity, passion, grace, and ambition.

Alain Prost, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ginori 1735, told WWD that the brand’s home fragrance collection represents an extension of its product offerings to the broader category of homeware that fits its modern image of luxury. “Ginori 1735 combines heritage and innovation, exploring the present where fashion and homeware are increasingly intertwined, through the art and design of the home, hospitality, and generosity.”

“The development of LCDC collection is aimed at strengthening our positioning towards the high-end of the luxury and lifestyle international market, as well as being increasingly close to a young and connected public, with the objective of bringing our multi-century history to Y, Z and A generations.”

And perhaps that’s why the design process to make Nichetto’s vision a reality required research into art history, Italian heritage – and the brand’s archives. “Luca Nichetto drew his inspiration from our artistic history and legacy, in particular, from our statuary heritage and historical roots,” Prost said.

“Moreover, Luca mixed these elements with Lucha Libre masks, the illustrations of Jean-Paul Goude and graffiti art. In the designer’s creative vision, the statuesque faces of the characters become the archetypal protagonists of the collection. Blending the classicism of the ancestral statues with rigorous lines, the faces and sculptures take on a mysterious, iconic dimension.”

The scented statues take form in porcelain and depict faces, figures, and the “Light My Fire” phrase, each bearing the de’ Medici symbol and a wick in the center. Scents include Orange Renaissance, a citrusy and woody aroma energized by the favored citrus fruit ingredient during the era of the de’ Medici in Florence; Purple Hill, described as a fresh, light, and floral perfume that bears a likeness to the Tuscan hills in full spring bloom; and Black Stone, an oriental fragrance inspired by the black stone talisman given to Caterina de’ Medici by an astrologer in her court, with top notes of nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon.

Its LCDC collection is part of Ginori 1735’s efforts to modernize its historic roots and become a lifestyle brand beyond tableware, the company explained. “This brand extension supports Ginori 1735’s transition to a global lifestyle design brand, specializing in the highest quality, artisanal porcelain tableware and homewares, celebrating the deep heritage of the company as well as a renewed attention to the evolving tastes and lifestyle of the next generation of luxury consumers.”

The collection is utilitarian, too, which means that several of the scent statues can be refilled, including its diffuser, with a 300-ml bottle and six diffuser sticks.

And as far as personal favorites, Prost said that there are two in particular – l’Amazzone, “The Amazon” and l’Amante, “The Lover” – to which he was most involved in designing.

“L’Amazzone, for the great complexity and the undoubted aesthetic value of Luca’s creation. I also believe that it portrays a woman as a symbol of leadership and courage, who takes charge of her own destiny, is particularly important at this time: proud and domineering, she wears a battle helmet as a symbol of her strength, but also her perceptiveness.”

“The other creation is l’Amante, which in some ways represents the true emblem of the collection, an art object created in a limited edition that exalts the highest degree of savoire faire for Ginori 1735.”

Prost told WWD that the LCDC collection is just the beginning of the brand’s extension into broader lifestyle categories. “We are working on further development of our products both through the vision of our deeply experienced creative team and through collaborations with revered designers as Luca Nichetto, Luke Edward Hall or Constance Guisset.”

“Ginori 1735 intends to focus not only on porcelain tableware and homewares, but on the wider universe of art and design, initiate projects that imagine the future of living and on personalized customer experiences. Many and great novelties await us!”

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Luxury’s New Flames

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Luxury’s New Flames

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Luxury’s New Flames

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Luxury’s New Flames

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Luxury’s New Flames

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad