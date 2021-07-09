PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has partnered with business school EDHEC and a vocational training program headed by French First Lady Brigitte Macron to inaugurate a campus in the northern city of Roubaix aimed at promoting entrepreneurship.

Located in the former offices of the construction company founded by Arnault’s grandfather, just a few hundred yards from EDHEC’s main site in Roubaix, it will be home to the school’s incubator for entrepreneurs, which will provide support to start-ups, with an emphasis on responsible practices.

The campus is expected to host some 250 students and entrepreneurs from fall 2021. It will also welcome the first local intake of L’Institut des Vocations pour l’Emploi (LIVE), which is chaired by Macron. Participants will follow a six-month program designed to help them articulate and pursue fresh career paths.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, inaugurated the space, named after his father Jean Arnault, alongside Macron and Bruno de Pampelonne, chairman of EDHEC, in a ceremony Friday.

“The Jean Arnault Campus pays tribute to my father and to our entrepreneurial roots in Roubaix. This is where my grandfather and my father laid the foundations of what has become one of Europe’s most prominent groups,” Arnault said in a statement.

“With the creation of this campus in partnership with EDHEC and LIVE I want to honor the values of hard work, bold thinking and perseverance that have long motivated the entrepreneurial families of this region in northern France. I hope that the future generations who study here at the Jean Arnault Campus will find inspiration in our creative adventure to innovate and pursue their own entrepreneurial success,” he added.

The main building, designed by Jean Arnault in 1971, has been restored and modernized by Lille-based architect Frank Longueval.

“Today, Bernard Arnault entrusts us with a building steeped in history, enabling our students and future entrepreneurs to benefit from the best possible learning environment as they invent the business models and companies of tomorrow,” said Pampelonne.

“We look forward to addressing the many challenges of a world experiencing vast transformations as we strive to have a positive impact on society,” he added.

