PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuittton on Monday unveiled a 4,300-square-foot stand at French wine fair Vinexpo as European winemakers battle to counter the impact on exports of U.S. trade tariffs and the coronavirus.

Unlike the 2,800 other exhibitors at the first Paris edition of the trade event, the French luxury conglomerate — home to 26 brands in nine countries including Hennessy cognac, Dom Pérignon Champagne, Glenmorangie whiskey, Belvedere vodka and Château d’Yquem wine — was not there to sell anything.