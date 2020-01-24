By  on January 24, 2020

DUBAI — Intimate presentations in seaside luxury villas, sunset cocktail parties on the beach, fireworks and spa treatments, retailers and media at the inaugural LVMH Watch Week were treated to a decidedly different experience than in Basel.

“Judging from all the smiles on people’s faces, all of the guests were really happy. In watches this was a true luxury experience. For the first time we could do it the LVMH way,” said Bulgari chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin, who acted as the “host” for the event which showcased one of the company’s newest hotels.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers