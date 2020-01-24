DUBAI — Intimate presentations in seaside luxury villas, sunset cocktail parties on the beach, fireworks and spa treatments, retailers and media at the inaugural LVMH Watch Week were treated to a decidedly different experience than in Basel.

“Judging from all the smiles on people’s faces, all of the guests were really happy. In watches this was a true luxury experience. For the first time we could do it the LVMH way,” said Bulgari chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin, who acted as the “host” for the event which showcased one of the company’s newest hotels.