Lycra Takes Hold of Digital Experiences Through New Customer Portal

The Lycra Company’s new online portal serves a rich resource for the apparel industry.

Lycra One
Image courtesy of The Lycra Company.

Staying competitive in retail means moving swiftly, at lightning speed — that’s why The Lycra Company’s latest venture, Lycra One Online, jump starts its customers’ concepts by offering a newly minted digital presence rich in resources, community, and exclusive content to drive ideas from concept to launch.

The Lycra Company, known for its solutions in the apparel and personal care industries, launched its Lycra One Online Network Exchange, a new online customer portal that empowers brands, retailers, and garment makers to connect to a global network of mills on a single platform centered on the “science of comfort, fit and performance,” the company said.

The firm explained that prior to the pandemic, “there was already a need in the marketplace for a digital experience allowing brands and retailers to connect with mills and manufacturers in a virtual capacity without losing the inherent advantages of an in-person connection.” And its Lycra One portal does just that by allowing users to source fiber solutions using its digital fabric library; directly connect with mills to begin or expand on business relationships; learn about new capabilities; and virtually peruse product catalogues.

Lycra
Julien Born, CEO at The Lycra Company. Courtesy image.

Julien Born, chief executive officer at The Lycra Company, said that the company “has a rich legacy of innovation and we must embrace digital transformation. The launch of the Lycra One portal leverages our connectivity across the apparel and personal care value chains and offers a one-stop seamless solution to rapidly move our customers’ ideas from concept to launch.”

Its platform features a “knowledge center” where users can access exclusive content such as webinars, white papers, and videos covering new fiber technologies, industry trends, marketing, and sustainability, among other topics.

“These resources help educate users on maximizing the value of The Lycra Company and its innovative solutions to deliver products that can meet their consumers’ needs and provide inspiration for new ideas,” the company explained.

What’s more is that customers can scout marketing and merchandising solutions through the portal, inclusive of brand assets and garment hang tags. And, the firm said that requests can be submitted for trademark license agreements and fiber certifications — aimed at reinforcing the quality of products backed by “the power” of the Lycra brand.

