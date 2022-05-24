Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Eye

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Fashion

Comme des Garçons, Givenchy and Thom Browne Return to Paris Men’s Week

Properties with Purpose

Macerich CEO Tom O’Hern on the Meaning of Physical Retail Today

In Partnership with Macerich
Macerich
Macerich's regional town centers are physical places at the heart of their communities where people come together to shop, eat, play, stay, live, work, discover, explore and more. Courtesy Image.l

By now it’s quite clear that the resurgence of physical retail is not just a passing trend. Certainly, top U.S. retail properties saw shoppers and sales come roaring back last year as people returned, eager for the in-person experiences they missed after two long years of restrictions.

But strong sales across a wide variety of categories, not only those made newly important post pandemic, and similarly robust leasing activity, persist at the country’s A-quality retail properties well into 2022. This is true even as newer pressures including higher inflation and rising gas prices impact consumers. Why?

Macerich, which owns some of the country’s best-known retail assets – from luxury leader Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona and Santa Monica Place near the beach in LA County to East Coast powerhouses Queens Center and Kings Plaza in New York City and Tysons Corner Center just outside Washington, D.C. – has an interesting take on this phenomenon.

Related Galleries

Tom O’Hern
Tom O’Hern, chief executive officer of Macerich. Courtesy Image.

CEO Tom O’Hern offers his view that a key reason Macerich properties are preferred places for retailers, brands, shoppers and communities is that the company embraces beliefs that align with their own, prizing environmental and social action geared toward meaningful change.

How do Macerich’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities fit with how retailers approach these same issues? What about shoppers and communities?

Everything starts with our A-quality properties in A-quality locations. After the past two years, as people increasingly prioritize the best in-person experiences, from dining to travel to where they shop, Macerich’s outstanding regional town centers continue to benefit. This marked realignment of consumer preferences and behaviors absolutely is accelerating the swing to fewer, better properties that retailers, brands, shoppers and communities see as must-have locations. Macerich’s high-quality assets in top markets are the critical differentiator for our company, driving long-term value and success.

Macerich
Macerich. Courtesy Image.

But we also know that value is derived from owning properties with purpose: We are focused on the protection of natural resources and ensuring our spaces are welcoming gathering places for everyone. We continue to work toward our goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, two decades ahead of the Paris Agreement, and we have an ongoing commitment to waste diversion and responsible water usage. We also are sharply focused on our opportunity to champion industry-wide change by embracing inclusion and embedding DEI practices in the way we do business.

Macerich’s fully integrated, forward-thinking ESG approach is a real match with how the world’s best retailers also approach these critical issues. There are countless examples, large and small, across our portfolio. Louis Vuitton, with stores at Santa Monica Place and an expanded location at Scottsdale Fashion Square, for instance, reduces the impact of its window displays by using recycled, recyclable and repurposed materials. ALO Yoga uses the most earth-friendly, low-water dyes for its clothing; M.A.C invites shoppers to choose a complimentary new lipstick upon returning six empty M∙A∙C makeup containers to keep plastic out of landfills; lululemon, like Macerich, is committed to Science Based Targets designed to ensure emissions reduction targets are on track to halt global temperature rise at 1.5°C; and, when you pick up food at Chipotle, the app calculates the carbon footprint of your specific to-go order. The list of great brands at our properties across a wide swath of categories with demonstrable ESG values is long and growing longer every year.

Macerich
Macerich’s dynamic regional town centers in top urban and suburban markets across the country are welcoming gathering places for everyone. Courtesy Image.

And it’s not just retailers: People and communities share many of these same environmental and social priorities. Increasingly, people are choosing to make purchases from brands that align with their own values. Shoppers today are looking at how what they buy affects “us” rather than only how it affects “me.” This is a marked shift that seems to transcend differences in generation, gender and socio-economic backgrounds, and Macerich and our properties are well positioned to continue to appeal to “us”-focused shoppers, neighbors and communities, thanks to our longstanding industry leadership in sustainability and comprehensive ESG commitments.

We are proud to be a good company that does good for people, communities and the planet. We have always believed this is the way to run a good business, too.

Macerich describes its top properties across the country as regional town centers – what does this mean?

Our regional town centers are properties with purpose: places with more uses and more meaning for more people. In the past, shopping centers were exactly that, places to shop. Now, Macerich’s regional town centers – well-located, mixed-use real estate in great markets – deliver more reasons for more people to spend time with us, all throughout the day and evening. Powerful, symbiotic uses that benefit retailers and each other range from multi-family residences and commercial and medical offices to hotels, wellness destinations, grocery and other high-traffic everyday uses, co-working, more large-format entertainment, art and other experiences.

Regional town centers are physical places at the heart of their communities where people come together to shop, eat, play, stay, live, work, discover, explore and more – including to find connection, community and inspiration. They are valuable hubs for economic activity and job creation. They are non-religious, non-political places for people to see neighbors and do good in their own communities.

Macerich
Macerich. Courtesy Image.

Throughout 2021, Macerich properties hosted more than 1,800 events for local communities: health and wellness events like blood drives and yoga; movies and concerts in the park; backpack drives to support education; cultural events that fit the needs and identities of our local markets; and Earth-centered events like recycling drives and farmers markets.

What we’ve learned is that people crave shared physical spaces to simply ‘be.’ That’s the beauty of physical retail settings and people have never appreciated regional town centers more than they do today coming out of these difficult years.

How have you evolved your ESG agenda in response to Covid and other challenging issues that have arisen over the past couple of years?

Macerich has always put people’s well-being first and we have continued to prioritize human needs, while also actively working toward the environmental goals that make us the industry leader in sustainability year after year. We’re proud to have achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for seven straight years (2015 – 2021), CDP Climate “A List” status for many years running, plus a number of other notable environmental accolades and accomplishments. It’s important to us that reaching our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030 will help reduce the real estate industry’s 40% share in all greenhouse gas emissions.

Macerich
Macerich. Courtesy Image.

As Macerich continues to lead in sustainability performance, all along the path to 2030 we are equally committed to forwarding constructive social change. We do this by creating positive experiences and impacts for people and communities. This starts by welcoming all people, whether to be part of our vibrant workplace culture or to enjoy our properties.

In shaping the future of our A-quality real estate, we remain firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance on every part of the journey.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Properties with Purpose

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Properties with Purpose

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Properties with Purpose

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Properties with Purpose

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Properties with Purpose

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Properties with Purpose

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Properties with Purpose

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Properties with Purpose

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Properties with Purpose

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Properties with Purpose

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Properties with Purpose

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Properties with Purpose

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Properties with Purpose

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Properties with Purpose

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Properties with Purpose

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Properties with Purpose

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Properties with Purpose

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Properties with Purpose

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Properties with Purpose

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Properties with Purpose

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Properties with Purpose

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Properties with Purpose

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Properties with Purpose

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Properties with Purpose

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Properties with Purpose

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Properties with Purpose

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Properties with Purpose

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Properties with Purpose

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Properties with Purpose

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Properties with Purpose

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Properties with Purpose

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Properties with Purpose

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Properties with Purpose

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Properties with Purpose

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Properties with Purpose

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Properties with Purpose

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad