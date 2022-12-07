×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

As the property generates $1 billion in annual sales, Macerich CEO Tom O’Hern
discusses the value of continued reinvestment.

In Partnership with Macerich
Macerich
Grand North Entrance, Scottsdale Fashion Square. Courtesy Image.

Scottsdale Fashion Square, Arizona’s undisputed luxury retail powerhouse, is on quite a roll. Driven by the success of the initial luxury redevelopment of Scottsdale Fashion Square, the renovation of the south wing has been set in motion. Additionally, the property opened new Louis Vuitton Men and Dolce & Gabbana boutiques ahead of the holidays, and anticipates the opening of a forthcoming Gucci Men’s store next week.

But that’s not all. An unnamed 11,000-square-foot iconic global luxury brand is set to open in 2024. And there’s more to come.

Macerich, which owns and operates Scottsdale Fashion Square, understands that Scottsdale residents spend 50 percent more on retail goods than the nation as a whole, and is highly attuned to meeting their precise desires. Showstopping retailer performance at Scottsdale Fashion Square continues to bring new and highly sought-after brands to the mix.

Related Galleries

Dior, Scottsdale Fashion Square.

As a result, this dynamic property generates $1 billion in annual sales and it will continue to grow.

Getting the details right matters to Macerich, which owns some of the country’s best-known, best-performing retail assets nationwide, including Queens Center and Kings Plaza in New York City and Tysons Corner Center just outside Washington, D.C. This focus on excellence resulted in one of the retail real estate industry’s biggest success stories of the past few years, the award-winning luxury redevelopment at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

But Macerich is not content to rest on its laurels. CEO Tom O’Hern discusses what’s next for Scottsdale Fashion Square and his view that continued, targeted reinvestment ensures top Macerich assets including its Arizona jewel in the desert remain preferred places for retailers to achieve outstanding performance and shoppers to enjoy outstanding experiences.

Tom O’Hern, CEO Macerich.

What has made the luxury reinvestment at Scottsdale Fashion Square so successful?

By every measure, the luxury redevelopment that debuted at Scottsdale Fashion Square in November 2018 has been a tremendous success, attracting an enviable collection of new-to-market, pure luxury retailers and restaurants, including Dior, Balenciaga, Versace, Saint Laurent and Nobu. It also spurred top luxury brands already at the property – Louis Vuitton and Gucci – to invest in their stores, and also to open dedicated men’s stores to meet the region’s demand for men’s luxury.

All aspects of the dedicated luxury wing add to the high-end experience, including the luxury valet and magnificent arrival point. The individual boutiques are adventures in and of themselves and being able to shop in person at exceptional stores from around the world, including brands like Cartier, Prada and Brunello Cucinelli, heightens the overall impact.

Clearly, we hit the mark and delivered the perfect backdrop for these incredible brands to be successful. And they are. So now, as we are being pursued by even more of the best brands that want to be part of Scottsdale Fashion Square, we are getting ready to welcome them.

Then what is next for Scottsdale Fashion Square?

Our next reinvestment is again very purposeful, focusing on enhancing the shopping and dining experience by extending the center’s luxury presentation into the south wing, anchored by Nordstrom. As a top door, many of the brands within Nordstrom are selecting free-standing locations within the property to expand their presence.

Brunello Cucinelli, Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Future redevelopment, Scottsdale
Fashion Square.

Beyond adding appealing new, upscale fixtures and furnishings to this part of the property, our targeted investments include creating another striking arrival point, complete with luxury valet service, at the property’s most active entrance. Every element will come together to deliver a more cohesive and holistic luxury experience for guests and retailers throughout the property.

But it’s not just about luxury shopping. We are completely re-envisioning key interior space near high-traffic Camelback Road to include four to five new restaurant brands on par with the terrific dining now on site. With Toca Madera and Ocean 44 currently among Arizona’s top-performing restaurants, there is demand to add tables from unique culinary experiences not yet in the market.

Already one of the most important retail addresses in the country, Scottsdale Fashion Square is now set to become a perfect mixed-use destination. We’re adding a high-end Life Time Fitness and the new Caesars Republic Scottsdale hotel, the famed entertainment brand’s first non-gaming hotel – both of which are currently under construction, and the property has secured entitlements to add additional office and residential uses to our campus, north of the center, as the market demands.

Prada, Scottsdale Fashion Square

What have you accomplished in Scottsdale that applies to your portfolio more broadly?

We refer to our regional town centers, including Scottsdale Fashion Square, as properties with purpose: These are real, physical places at the heart of the communities we serve that mean more things to more people. We continue to add value to our properties by consistently elevating the experience quotient, making targeted renovations and adding new, complementary uses.

We’re laser-focused on making sure our A-quality properties further cement their positions as essential destinations now and for the future.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Hot Summer Bags

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Next Act for Top-PerformingScottsdale Fashion Square

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad