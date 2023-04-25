MadaLuxe Group Partners With Hästens to Open New Stores in the U.S.

MadaLuxe Group, a distributor of luxury goods, has announced its partnership with Swedish luxury bedding company Hästens to open 20 new Hästens stores across the United States in the next five to seven years.

With the first two stores’ leases already signed and slated to open this year, Hästens is making steps into opening more U.S. brick-and-mortar retail storefronts. The first of the stores opens in Dallas next month, with a second store planning to open in Houston by this fall. The Dallas store sits in the distinguished Knox Henderson district, while the Houston location is in the luxury shopping district of River Oaks.

The Swedish beds are well-known for their incredible comfort and consumers view the purchase as the ultimate luxury investment. Celebrities and athletes who reportedly love the bedding company include Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Lewis Hamilton, Drake, Courtney Cox and Angelina Jolie. The Swedish royal family swears by it, naming the company the official bedding supplier of Sweden’s royal court since 1952.

“Quality sleep is a pillar of self-care and wellness, and Hästens has been setting the standard in luxury mattresses for more than 170 years,” said Adam Freede, cofounder and chief executive officer of MadaLuxe Group. “This collaboration is a natural fit, given that both Hästens and MadaLuxe Group are family-owned companies committed to the ultimate in craftsmanship, style, sustainability and wellness.”

Hästens is a sixth-generation family-owned company from Sweden. Founded in 1852, the company provides its consumers with one of the world’s most luxurious beds and mattresses.

“Hästens beds are truly one of a kind, providing the ultimate sleep experience to the world’s most discerning clients,” said Bradley Belen, partner and managing director of the Hästens business of MadaLuxe Group’s home division. “We’re thrilled to bring the first Hästens store to Dallas and we can’t wait to give our clientele the opportunity to experience the comfort and quality of this iconic brand for themselves.”

Hästens’ ethos revolves around changing how people think about sleep and prioritizing it, so their customers enjoy a better quality of life. Their beds are made with handcrafted natural materials such as sustainably sourced cotton, wool and slow-grown pine.

“Our success at Hästens has always been rooted in our strong relationships and we’re extremely grateful to collaborate with the luxury experts at MadaLuxe Group to continue to build our U.S. presence,” said Jan Ryde, chairman, chief executive officer and fifth-generation owner of Hästens. “The power of MadaLuxe Group’s platform and the team’s deep knowledge will allow us to scale our business in the U.S. and offer an elevated in-store experience to consumers seeking to improve their sleep and, in turn, their quality of life.”

This strategic partnership with Hästens continues MadaLuxe Group’s expansion of the luxury platform. Through its venture capital arm, led by cofounder and chairman of MadaLuxe Group and chairman Sandy Sholl, the group is investing in technology that will aid in the circularity of fashion.

“We see tremendous opportunity for Hästens’ growth in the U.S. and are thrilled to launch this strategic partnership with the company,” says Sholl. “We’re committed to continually building our luxury platform across multiple verticals through partnerships like Hästens as well as through disruptive new technologies that enhance the luxury shopping experience.”