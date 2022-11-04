×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Supreme Is Entering China Via Dover Street Market in Beijing

Beauty

Lauder Said Still in the Running for Tom Ford

Fashion

Riccardo Tisci Unveils First Design Under His Namesake Label in 17 Years

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Executives from Ralph Lauren and MakerSights discussed increasing consumer value perception and fostering a culture of curiosity.

Dan Leahy and Niall Maher
Dan Leahy and Niall Maher Kreg Holt/Getty Images for WWD

Just a few weeks ago, Ralph Lauren shared an impressive double-digit growth in earnings across all regions to investors, including a 64 percent AUR increase, bringing up prices while also increasing consumer perceived value perception of the brand.

With credit to the tremendous strategy that the leadership team has put in place and the level of engagement and alignment that need to be executed, Niall Maher, chief merchandising officer and senior vice president, men’s and women’s Polo, Polo Sport and RLX Brands at Ralph Lauren, took to the stage during the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit to say “that’s not really the secret [behind the success]. I think the secret may be better described where the magic is the culture. And Patrice will say, ‘culture eats strategy for breakfast for breakfast,’ but you can’t overstate the degree to which the culture of Ralph Lauren comes from Ralph Lauren the man.”

Related Galleries

Moreover, he said, Ralph Lauren is obsessed with the strength of style over fashion and remains continuously curious about the customer. With that, the idea becomes about “enabling people’s self-expression, making them feel confident and comfortable. That quality of life is what lifestyle really means. So, that’s permeated our company, and that drives our culture and will embody that, and I think, in recent years, we’ve been more methodical about putting that curiosity work and sharpening our focus on the customer in that way.”

The culture of curiosity starts at the top and even impacts the product in a way that arouses curiosity related to the product to help drive that culture. A lot of this is intuition, but a lot of this is the result of constant observation, Maher said. To understand the consumer and what they’re responding to at scale, the company is working to recontextualize how it thinks about results, focusing on the consumer. That’s where MakerSights comes in.

MakerSights is a leading voice of consumer platform that was purpose-built for consumer insights and testing apparel, footwear and accessories. MakerSights empowers brands to make consumer data-informed decisions that improved margins, increase profitability and reduce waste (wasted time, money and valuable natural resources).

With MakerSights, Maher explained, Ralph Lauren is now able to get the real-time feedback that used to be gained by walking the floor at scale. The digitally enabled technology shows what is resonating in Germany versus in South Korea, the oldest customer versus the younger customer. And that information can inform real-time decisions that companies need to be making.

“I think there can be a misperception around Ralph Lauren and its timelessness,” Maher said. “We have this unwavering sense of who we are, but at the root of that is a constant curiosity about what’s next and the constant desire to evolve and reflect our customers changing dreams and aspirations. And my team, we’re doing [that] just through looking at a set of insights versus hindsight and also looking at KPIs that are reflective of customers coming into contact with our experiences and our products.”

Dan Leahy, chief executive officer and cofounder of MakerSights, noted that while consumers’ experiences with Ralph Lauren are certainly more complex, there is a continued direct-to-consumer mind-set across all of the brand’s channels, with each Ralph Lauren label occupying emotional space with customers.

With that in mind, Maher shared all of the labels are being thought of with the next-generation proposition and noted that “recognizing that space, the work we’ve done with MakerSights around testing [what resonates with customers] has allowed us to think through literally logos and how we use them and the weight they carry with new consumers. It has to evolve. It has to reflect the fact that customers are looking for versatility — products that would take them from the golf course to the gym, to the office, in the work environment and out to dinner with friends and family.”

Being able to get insights in real-time, he said, has been invaluable.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Hot Summer Bags

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ralph Lauren’s Consumer Evolution With MakerSights

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad