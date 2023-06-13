Making a Splash at Cabana — Italian Style

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), working in collaboration with Confindustria, and Confindustria Moda, is “making a splash” at this year’s Cabana show by spotlighting 30 designers who are described as “the chicest Italian brands under the sun.”

This is the inaugural launch for these brands at the Miami Swim Week in Florida. Cabana runs July 8-10 at the Miami Beach Convention Center and convenes retailers with top designers under the umbrella of fashion, travel, and lifestyle.

The Italian brands exhibiting at Cabana are showcasing swimwear and sunglasses, which tout the design aesthetic and high quality that has made “Made in Italy” world renowned. These brands include: 23° Eyewear, Alibi, Amorissimo, Chiara Boni Mare, Chio, Edelvissa, Fefè Napoli, Ferruccio Vecchi Studio, Flavia Valentini, Frida Querida Firenze, Giada Curti, Isabel Beachwear, Jo & Margot, Le Niné, L.G.R., Lido, Marybloom, Masará, Miss Bikini, OF Handmade, Peninsula Swimwear, Pho Firenze, Raffaela D’Angelo, Rosmundo, Spektre Eyewear, Suahru, Tiki Napoli, Vanni, and Voile Blanche.

The brands will be located at “Pop Up Italia.” The ITA said each brand “has been specifically curated for the luxury resort buyer whose clientele visits the top resorts internationally and domestically and who wants to look the utmost chic.” The ITA is also hosting workshops on fabric sustainability as well as Italian craftsmanship.

Paola Guida, Deputy Director, Fashion & Beauty, Italian Trade Agency NY, said, “As always, we’re dedicated to supporting our brands to ensure they are set up for success during the time they have with U.S. retailers. Logistically this task requires an enormous amount of preparation, but it’s also equally important to us to create memorable experiences for U.S. retail buyers attending the show that convey the Italian lifestyle that everyone aspires to – no matter where they are from.”

Cabana Miami is the second stop “of the first-ever fashion ‘roadshow,’ INSPR ITALIA Innovations In Style,” which debuted in Los Angeles this past March and then moves to Dallas at the end of July. The ITA said the Italian government created “a special plan for the promotion of ‘Made in Italy’ with the goal to expand Italy’s share of international trade by enhancing the image of ‘Made in Italy’ in the USA.”