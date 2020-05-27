Management One, a merchandise planning and business insights solution provider for specialty retailers, has tapped Michael Alic as president, which marks “a new phase of growth for the indie retail leader,” the company noted.

Alic succeeds Marc Weiss, and the company said the move is timed “as Management One continues to expand its leadership in the merchandise planning and retail consulting marketplace.” Weiss remains chief executive officer and will continue “to provide strategic vision for the company as it enters its next phase of growth,” Management One said in a statement.

Alic’s resume includes leadership roles at Informa plc, Trader Classified Media, UBM plc and Advanstar Communications Inc. Alic is known for managing MAGIC and Coterie.

Weiss described Alic as “the right person to lead in this historic moment for retail.” The ceo said he knows Alic from his “time heading up fashion trade shows at UBM, and I’ve always admired his style, intelligence and easy grasp of big ideas.”

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on retail, Weiss said that with Alic at the helm of our operations, “Management One will bring new efficiency to the development of next-generation technology products and consulting services. He has what it takes to make sure we stay the course in the choppy waters of this global crisis.”

The ceo noted that Alic’s leadership will also “free me to focus exclusively on identifying and capitalizing on the many new opportunities for growth that this transformational moment brings.” During the pandemic, Management One has released reports such as the “Retail Recovery Handbook” and held webinars to help companies manage the crisis.

In response to his appointment, Alic noted that hundreds of thousands “of independent retailers need merchandise planning, inventory management and business insights now more than ever — and not just to secure their survival.”

“The challenges retailers face are obvious, but what often goes unsaid is that the opportunities for growth are fantastic,” Alic said. “Management One has exactly the combination of technology and services that their clients need to make it through the COVID-19 crisis in a better position than ever.”