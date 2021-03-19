Much of moving to omnichannel is about embracing the new normal — and Marine Layer, “absurdly soft clothes” that hail from San Francisco, said it selected NewStore as its omnichannel solution, which has been implemented across its 46 U.S. retail locations.

Some of its new features include core capabilities such as mobile checkout, endless aisle and ship-from-store.

Marine Layer said it began looking for a better, brighter omnichannel experience in mid-2020, and selected NewStore for its focus on customer experience, inventory optimization and associate mobility, which would be “essential to the business’ continued growth and profitability.”

The brand added it was committed to developing, iterating and testing its retail systems so it could deliver an end-to-end omnichannel experience by early 2021, in spite of a shaky retail environment and “critical” holiday season.

Adam Lynch, chief operating officer at Marine Layer, said, “Our business is built on a commitment to our customers and a belief that we need to get them the product they want, in the channel they want, with as little friction as possible. So, we made the decision last year to turn a very difficult year into an opportunity. That meant going all-in on complete cross-channel inventory flexibility, ship from store, endless aisle, and a better in-store experience to become a true omnichannel organization.

“NewStore has been a great partner the last six months. We’re launching the entire platform on-time across our full store fleet. We are confident it was the right investment at the right time and know it will benefit our business and our customers.”

And Stephan Schambach, founder and chief executive officer at NewStore, added that “Marine Layer has demonstrated exceptional resiliency and dedication to its omnichannel journey.”

“There is still much uncertainty in retail, but Marine Layer is ready for the new normal and poised to continue its pre-pandemic growth trajectory. Our turnkey store solution, with POS, OMS, inventory and fulfillment, will support the brand for the next decade and beyond.”

