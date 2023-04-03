Unlocking Life’s Wonders

In this post-pandemic period, it’s easy to forget the impact of the lockdowns. In New York, the city went from being a fast-moving, vibrant metropolis to a quiet, sullen place with empty streets.

But in that time, locked in our homes, something remarkable happened. We turned inward, shifted our priorities, and focused on what is important. We realized life is a precious gift.

Maral Artinian, Marli New York founder, CEO, and Creative Director.

For Marli New York founder, CEO and Creative Director Maral Artinian, this was when she was inspired to create the brand’s latest offering: the LIFE collection. Artinian said in New York, “everything moves so fast. That is, until 2020. It was a moment to pause and reflect on what really matters. At the heart of the LIFE collection is this notion that there are many ways of moving forward, even when all stands still.”

The LIFE diamond ring in pink opal and rose gold. SAMUEL BRISTOW

It is within the context of that profound perspective that the LIFE collection launches, which is supported with a marketing campaign featuring famed model Taylor Hill. The collection is comprised of 18K gold pieces, which “amplify the dualities that exist within LIFE itself, while their kinetic qualities invite playful interaction from the wearer.”

The LIFE ring, with a playful spinning inner band is a metaphor for the irresistible force of life. SAMUEL BRISTOW

The LIFE collection reflects Marli New York’s unique design aesthetic. The designer brand noted that the collection features signature, pyramid-shaped gemstones. “From the harmony of green agate to the playfulness of pink opal, the gemstone pieces cultivate contrasts with twin rows of shimmering pavé and paved inner bands,” the designer brand said, and added that the high-polish mirror finish on the central facets creates magical light reflection, almost similar to the diamond reflection but on metal. Also, the continued facets and the pyramids on the back of the bracelets allows it to be versatile. The customer will have the ability to wear both sides depending on how they want to style.

The LIFE diamond ring and diamond hinged bracelet in green agate and rose gold

The LIFE Diamond Ring features diamonds in 0.35 Ct that are set in 18K rose and white gold, and with a price point of $4,400. The LIFE Full Diamond Ring, also in 18K gold, has a diamond weight of 0.40 Ct and carries a $4,600 price point. The LIFE Diamond Hinged Bracelet is presented in rose, white and yellow 18K gold and has a diamond weight of 0.55 Ct. The price point is $8,200. The LIFE Full Diamond Hinged Bracelet features a 0.75 Ct diamond weight and costs $8,900.

Embrace optimism in the green agate LIFE diamond ring.

It’s important to note that Artinian applied the same “contemporary principles” and New York perspective to the LIFE collection as she did to prior collections (such as Marli New York’s Avenues or Cleo collections). But there is also another dimension to this collection — one of duality and also complimentary elements. “LIFE is above all a remarkable expression of lines and movement, softness and strength, color and light,” the designer brand said.

Marli New York described the LIFE collection as “the pulsing beat that breaks the silence, the force that propels us forward and fills up with purpose, excitement, and anticipation. The collection is an invitation to unlock LIFE’s wonders, offering opportunities to mix and match the pieces as a form of self-expression.”

Taylor Hill’s playfulness is perfectly captured in Marli’s new campaign: Embrace LIFE.

