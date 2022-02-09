Marmot Evolves WarmCube Technology for New Active-focused Fall Lineup

Marmot has carved out a specific niche in the market with the expansion of its WarmCube collection — and the latest additions for fall, focused on “high-output cold-weather adventures,” takes form in two new active-focused insulation pieces backed by its technology that regulates temperatures for the wearer.

Its WarmCube Active technology allows air to circulate in its apparel through movement, and insulation cubes trap the air, keeping motionless bodies warm. The brand said field testers for its WarmCube Active Novus and WarmCube Active Alt HB hoodies “loved the way the pieces made them feel cooler under high-effort activities like ski touring, scrambling and hiking steep terrain.” The two styles will be available in October, 2022.

Its WarmCube Active Novus hoodie, designed for layering, is versatile and acts as an “all-around insulation piece” that extends range of insulation by adapting to a larger spectrum of body temperatures and different levels of exertion, the brand said. The WarmCube Active Alt HB hoodie “brings this technology to not only a layering piece but something that will help keep athletes warm from start to finish during their cold-weather endurance efforts,” they added.

But its WarmCube Active Alt HB hoodie is bit of a Swiss Army knife: It provides stretch; features air-permeable fabrics to increase breathability; core warmth, so it can be worn throughout the entirety of a workout, and channels between the down pockets that enable air to circulate between and around the insulation, keeping cool air and temperatures steady as the wearer heats up.

The WarmCube Active Alt HB hoodie has 700 fill down for core warmth, but balances well with minimum weight and stretch comfort, Marmot explained. “Excess warmth and sweat evacuate through air channels, and air-permeable face fabric lets it escape,” they said.

Accomplished climbers and seasoned outdoor enthusiasts Mallorie Estenson, Mountain Guide for the American Alpine Institute and Ben Kitching, Marmot Ambassador, Rogue River and Smith Rock, both paid partners with Marmot, attested to the technology’s efficacy.

Estenson noted that “After mountaineering in the WarmCube Active Alt HB hoodie, I think the concept absolutely works. I was able to vent heat much more efficiently than a regular puffy. Once we started moving uphill, I could wear the jacket without needing to add or subtract layers for extended periods of time, which means fewer transitions and a smother day overall.”

And Kitching said its WarmCube Active Novus hoodie “packs down small and feels considerably warm for its weight. I like that I can trust the synthetic insulation to perform, even when wet.”

