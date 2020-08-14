This week, MasonHub Inc., the Los Angeles-based omnichannel fulfillment technology and services provider, and Returnly, the San Francisco-based digital return experiences and post-purchase payments company, announced an integration with the goal of offering consumers a “seamless end-to-end returns experience, optimizing operations and strengthening the increasingly important e-commerce landscape.”

MasonHub’s client list includes Carbon38, Brain Dead, Pangea Swim, Veamour, 11 Honoré and Left of Friday, among others.

The integration will enable customers to automate RMAs and generate refunds within seconds. According to the companies, this quick process will further free employees from manual processing and will also support automated exchanges.

According to multiple reports, the pandemic has changed the consumer experience forever with factors including ongoing consumer anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic further fueling e-commerce and making the online consumer experience even more crucial to retailers today. Further predictions have found online sales to be key for the upcoming holiday season.

“Our integration merges Returnly’s user-friendly experience with our powerful back-end operations platform to create an incredibly seamless returns experience for online retailers,” said Donny Salazar, founder and chief executive officer at MasonHub. “Bringing MasonHub and Returnly together empowers retailers to grow with the peace of mind that their returns process is now as accurate and automated as their inventory management.”

According to a statement from the company, MasonHub customers including 11 Honoré and Left of Friday have already experienced “significant operational improvements” with the new integration.

“We’re always looking for ways to reduce friction in the return experience for both merchants and shoppers, and our integration with MasonHub does just that,” said Eduardo Vilar, chief executive officer and founder of Returnly. “By speeding up returns processing, merchants can offer their shoppers faster return refunds, all while freeing up valuable time for our merchants to spend with more impactful work.”

