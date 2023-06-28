Meet the Changemakers From the Savannah College of Art and Design

The Savannah College of Art and Design is one of the top universities in the U.S. within the creative fields, named Art and Object’s number one best art school in its 2023 rankings, and with top rankings for programs such as fashion design, accessory design, interior design, architecture, film, animation, photography, digital media and more.

With locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia and Lacoste, France as well as a robust SCADnow online platform, SCAD’s curriculum is focused on career success by providing expert instruction and the most innovative technology, resources, and amenities for students to thrive and excel in their professional journeys. The university has over 100 graduate and undergraduate programs, with a global network of students hailing from 120 countries.

Recently, the university held its SCAD Fashion 2023 film premiere and runway show at SCAD Atlanta showcasing a selection of final senior collections. SCAD’s dean of the school of fashion Dirk Standen commented on the event saying, “I’ve been tremendously impressed by our students’ final collections this year. It is so invigorating to see their passion for the fashion industry through their eyes. They are very forward-thinking, exploring sustainability and circularity, and these collections are intensely personal with emotional resonance. These students truly will be changemakers in our industry, and I hope they indeed change the world.”

Fairchild Studios spoke with three of the top recent graduates from the fashion, accessory design, and business of beauty and fragrance programs about their final projects and their future moving forward within their respective industries.

D’Arcy Guichon

D’Arcy Guichon graduated with a BFA in fashion design. A native of France, Guichon took up sewing in 2018 and from then onwards, his lifelong appreciation of fashion, styling and modeling came to fruition through using a sewing machine at home to experiment.

Guichon’s senior collection, titled “Black Moon Lilith,” explores the solace found in embracing one’s deepest desires and aspirations. The collection embodies Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung’s psychology on the shadow self which contains our repressed emotions, thoughts, desires, insecurities, and fears. Black Moon Lilith is based on the narrative of a character who has survived a societal collapse. Darkness yet hopefulness of the embrace of the self is a central motif in this collection’s designs.

Speaking on the collaborative opportunities while studying at SCAD, Guichon said, “One of the amazing things about SCAD is that our professors really encourage us to partner and collaborate with students from so many other degree programs like fibers, photography, sound design, and film and television to help bring our creative visions to life. SCAD truly is a family, and my professors and peers have been here to help me grow as an artist and thrive every step of the way.”

D’Arcy believes that a fashion show is still the most emotionally charged and best way to present his work to the world. To complete his studies and debut his SCAD senior collection, Guichon participated in this year’s SCAD Fashion 2023 runway show, the university’s hotly anticipated showcase of style, innovation, and originality from SCAD school of fashion senior and graduate students.

“Ever since I started, I have not stopped,” said Guichon. “I strive to create garments that channel my innovative outlook and European roots. I love to experiment and push the boundaries of fashion by embracing unique shapes and silhouettes.”

Will Huang

Will Huang

Will Huang graduated with a BFA in accessory design and a double minor in industrial design and package design. Already with a few of years of industry experience under his belt in the footwear space, Huang is passionate about creating high-quality functional yet aesthetically pleasing shoes and handbags.

“My consumer-first mentality has been honed in through my personal engagement in sports and outdoor activities, which has also given me an intimate understanding of the demands and expectations of athletes,” Huang said.

His extensive knowledge of shoe materials, trend analysis patterns, and the fundamentals of footwear construction has guided him throughout his schooling. Specialties in the field include footwear design, soft goods design, hard goods design and advanced conceptual design work.

For his senior collection, “Destiny”, Huang used cutting-edge 3D modeling and printing technology. The project focused on minimalistic and sleek footwear that takes inspiration from Huang’s passion for space travel. Some fashion references Huang cites include Dior, Y-3, Helmut Lang and Balenciaga.

SCAD senior collection by accessory designer Will Huang.

Huang said the collection was inspired by the NASA Artemis project and the relentless human curiosity for exploration and pushing the boundaries of possibilities beyond the imagination. “Destiny” features lunar-inspired sneakers and futuristic boots with innovative silhouettes, cutting-edge materials and intricate details. Uniquely, some shoes include built-in USB ports and iPhone chargers.

Huang’s time at SCAD has proven to be invaluable to help jumpstart his career in the accessories design space through learning from industry leaders and involvement in industry-school competitions. After graduation, Huang is moving to New York for an apprenticeship with the men’s handbag team at Coach.

“I am an accessory designer who is deeply invested in creating high-quality and functional products that meet the needs of consumers,” Huang said. “With a passion for sports, music, and creativity, I bring a unique perspective and a collaborative approach to every project.”

Tess Gatts

Tess Gatts

Tess Gatts graduated with a BFA in business of beauty and fragrance. With a love for skincare and beauty, Gatts particularly focuses on the expression of natural beauty. Her passions include sharing clean beauty tips, natural makeup looks, and accepting one’s bare face. Sustainability is one of her main interests within the beauty space.

Gatts said her studies and college experience at SCAD have given her the tools to realize her aspirations of becoming a creative professional. “From securing an internship with Good Light Cosmetics through networking connections, to participating in the challenging SCADStartup design competition, I have thrived in an environment that encourages exploration and innovation in endless creative realms,” said Gatts.

For her final project, Gatts was influenced by her mother to create the beauty brand “Myco”. After witnessing her mother courageously battle cancer and go through chemotherapy, she decided to research natural remedies to assist cancer patients during treatments. Despite helping stop cancer, chemotherapy can adversely affect one’s well-being.

SCAD senior thesis concept by business of beauty and fragrance alumna Tess Gatts.

Thus, through this deeply personal struggle of her mother, Gatts set off to explore other alternatives to alleviate suffering and enhance a patient’s quality of life. She started looking to adaptogens as a complementary treatment for chemotherapy and life after. Adaptogens aid the body in adapting to stress and equilibrium and have been used in Eastern medicine such as with Ayurvedic practices in India and Nepal and in traditional Chinese medicine.

“My SCAD senior capstone project, Myco, brought about a paradigm shift in the beauty industry by incorporating healing elements,” Gatts said. “Through extensive research on adaptogens, which harness their medicinal properties to counter the adverse effects of chemotherapy, I meticulously developed a brand that not only promotes sustainability within the beauty industry but also empowers a marginalized community often overlooked in this space.”

For each of these graduates, the curriculum at SCAD across degree programs has aided them in developing their personal voice and values, the skills to hone their craft, and the business strategy to propel careers in their chosen industries forward. For more on these programs, visit scad.edu.