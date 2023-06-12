Meet the Recent SCAD Graduate Creating Barbie-inspired Clothing

Recent Savannah Arts of College and Design graduate Julia Torres has looked up to Barbie and what she stands for since she was young. Naturally, the idea of creating her graduate collection around the Mattel doll was fitting.

Her collection titled “A New Barbie” brings to life and modernizes the iconic toy’s wardrobe. The eveningwear explores motifs that have been utilized for the past six decades of Barbie’s clothing since the figurine’s debut in 1959.

Throughout Torres’ research, she found that the silhouettes and patterns used for the doll’s wardrobe have largely stayed the same over time. Therefore, signature stripes, bows and polka dots in varying shades of pink are ever-present throughout the looks Torres created.

Despite the initial criticism of the Barbie doll due to her unrealistic body proportions, Barbie has grown over time to become a feminist icon. “Barbie showed me that I could achieve whatever I set my mind to,” Torres said.

Moreover, her collection could not have been created at a more serendipitous time. In July, the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed and Margot Robbie- and Ryan Gosling-starring Barbie movie has everyone obsessed with Barbiecore. Torres’ looks are a mirror to some of those found within the wardrobe shown in the movie’s trailer, especially with Robbie’s striped dresses and multitude of bows.

Here, recent SCAD graduate Julia Torres spoke to WWD about the concept behind her collection, what Barbie means to her, the clothes fitting in the universe of the upcoming Barbie movie and more.

WWD: How did you come up with the concept for your SCAD Senior Collection, “A New Barbie”?

Julia Torres: Ever since I was a child, I have had a deep connection with Barbie. It was a very easy choice to start researching about her when developing my first ideas. I was naturally drawn to her wardrobe at first. Through my research, I noticed that a lot of her silhouettes and prints have remained very similar throughout the decades. I wanted to expand on that and use what we all know and love about Barbie such as her signature stripes, bows and polka dots in my process.

WWD: What does Barbie mean to you?

J.T.: Barbie means that a woman is capable of anything. With her houses, careers, family, lifestyle, etc., she has the world. Barbie showed me that I could achieve whatever I set my mind to. Women are powerful, just like Barbie and her message.

Julia Torres’ sketchbook.

WWD: While initially criticized for her body shape, Barbie has more recently become known for being a feminist icon. How did that play into your concept/collection designs?

J.T.: My designs are very homed in on how iconic Barbie is and her most famous looks. She is a recognizable figure, and I did not shy away from what makes her so intriguing and fun. It shows most in playing with the scale of my prints. Originally, Barbie’s stripes and polka dots were very small, but in my collection, they vary greatly in size. Barbie’s prints should be as multifaceted as she is.

WWD: How did you use the classic motifs such as polka dots, bows and varying pink hues that are synonymous with Barbie in your collection?

J.T.: When first using the polka dots, I thought it was very interesting to pair them with her iconic stripes from her debut bathing suit look. With both prints being black and white, it was the perfect opportunity to add some color. I added Barbie’s signature pink through the use of feathers in the hems of the bathing suit top and multiple looks’ skirts. In addition, the bows also include the same pairing of color and print while also having multiple hues of pink alternate depending on the look. All of the bows are also magnetized and allow the wearer to mix and match styles as they please, just like Barbie does in her own wardrobe.

WWD: What are your thoughts on the new Barbie movie premiering in July? Would these looks fit in that universe?

J.T.: I am extremely excited to see the Barbie movie in July. When I first heard about it, I was ecstatic that her world would be expanded even more on the big screen. I think these looks would definitely fit in within the universe, especially after seeing the trailers. All the motifs I worked on before the announcement of the film were very prevalent in Barbie’s wardrobe, especially Margot Robbie’s first looks with her striped dresses and multiple bows.