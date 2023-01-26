×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: De Vilmorin to Head 2023 Hyères Festival Fashion Jury

What Retailers Need to Do to Meet Shopper Demands

Capgemini's Lindsey Mazza shares her perspective on consumer sentiment shaping spending at retail.

Capgemini
Consumers are increasingly concerned over their financial situation. William - stock.adobe.com

As inflation continues, consumers are getting worn out and spending less. If high-price fatigue continues through the spring, retail analysts see consumers tightening up the purse strings, which will put retail gross margins at risk for further erosion.

And even though the fourth quarter of 2022 GDP came in better than expected, Lindsey Mazza, global retail lead at Capgemini Group, said consumers are concerned about their financial situations. Here, Mazza discusses consumer spending trends and the impact of inflation as well as finding from the company’s recently published consumer survey.

WWD: How has consumer behavior changed in this post-pandemic period?

Related Galleries

Lindsey Mazza: We’re in a period of dramatic market disruption, including labor crisis, geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions, energy transition and economic factors. At the same time, consumers want more. They have increased demands, including convenience, personalization, choice and, newly, immediacy. Consumers also feel the market disruption, and it’s causing them to react by spending less or spending the same but buying fewer items in their basket.

Lindsey Mazza

WWD: What are shoppers concerned about? And how does that impact their spending?

L.M.: According to Capgemini Research Institute’s latest “What Matters to Today’s Consumer” report, 61 percent of consumers are concerned about their financial situation and are reacting by reducing impulse purchases, reducing luxury spending and reducing non-discretionary spending, including household essentials and groceries. Sixty-five percent of consumers are reporting buying more private labels over name brands. 

WWD: What do consumers expect from retailers and brands?

L.M.: While reducing spend or changing buying habits, consumers also report that fulfillment services are more important than ever. Forty-three percent of shoppers say that delivery and pick-up are the most important services or experiences a retailer can offer, and while consumers are more willing than ever to pay for delivery, they’re willing to pay less than 5 percent of the order total on average.

Consumers are also adjusting their intentional spending. Over half of the consumers value affordability over sustainability. It’s more important than ever for retailers to make sustainable choices affordable.

The reports show that the newest consumer expectation is carbon-neutral home delivery in under an hour, curbside delivery in under four minutes after check-in, combining items ordered ahead or on subscription for in-store pick-up with additions found browsing the aisles. Retailers will need to transform operations in order to meet the new consumer demands for affordable sustainability, convenience and low-cost, nearly immediate fulfillment. 

WWD: What are some of the key challenges facing retailers and brands, and how will they resolve them in 2023?

L.M.: Retailers are facing margin erosion due to the squeeze from economic factors and consumer expectations, but this time of unprecedented disruption is also a time of unparalleled opportunity. Retailers should adapt to compete, unlock channel growth and lead with purpose.

Adapt to compete with operational improvements: In 2023, retailers and brands will drive cost reductions and margin improvement by rethinking how they operate, how the supply ecosystem is made intelligent, and how to engage shoppers throughout their “phygital” (both physical and digital) journey.

Unlock new channel growth: This year will be when retailers identify new revenue streams and growth opportunities through new initiatives and operating models. They’ll divert marketing spend to social channels; they’ll become media companies, creating an ecosystem from supplier to CPG to retail to consumer and back.

Lead with purpose: Retailers will manage the growing tension between the simultaneous need for affordability and sustainability, bringing balance to profit and purpose.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Hot Summer Bags

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Consumers are Influenced by Market Disruptions, Geo-political Crisis

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad