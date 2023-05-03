Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills Partners With Kanine to Launch Pet Collection

A growing number of brands (including fashion, wellness and beauty) have begun dipping their toes into the pet category, with pet-loving designers authentically showing a new side of themselves.

The latest to join this illustrious group of designers is Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills with a long-term pet apparel and accessories agreement made with Kanine Group subsidiary, Kanine Pet World Limited. The deal was negotiated by Brown’s global licensing partner IMG.

Notably, Kanine also has designer collections with Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss.

Florence by Mills, for pets, will consist of two collections per year, starting in summer 2023, taking a cue from the brand’s established attributes for offering cozy, extraordinary styles and a conscious approach. Pieces will be designed to inspire fun and positivity while extending personal expression and self-confidence for ourselves and our beloved pets.

“I wanted to extend all that Florence by Mills stands for to a very important part of my life, my beloved pets,” said Millie Bobby Brown, founder of Florence by Mills. “My brand is about encouraging young women to positively embrace their individuality and what makes them unique. I strongly believe that this dedication to life and love should also extend to my passion for pets so that they too can feel cozy, special and appreciated. For pet parents, having access to a full range of products to complement their lifestyle is important and what could be more fun and fitting than having matching outfits?”

The collections will be driven by Brown’s love for animals, and as part of the agreement, Kanine and Florence by Mills will be donating to causes related to animal welfare.

“We are delighted to partner with Millie and Florence by Mills to extend all the wonderful values to pets,” said Samuel Wong, chief executive officer of Kanine Group. “Our mission has always been to spread love, joy and happiness and to redefine the pets ecosphere and with such a passionate partner, we are for sure creating a completely new space for Gen Z pet parents and their pets to thrive.”

The Florence by Mills pet collections will be available worldwide on Kanine.com and in select department stores and pet stores.