By  on March 5, 2020

Mishna Nonoo’s new store in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District is as much about community as it is about product.

Gleaning what she learned from a Greene Street pop-up store last year, the designer wanted to put that marketing know-how, customer acquisition and community-building to good use. “We thought it would be a real shame to let go of the momentum we had built,” she said.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers