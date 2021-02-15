Yoon is bringing a whole new outlook to Moët & Chandon.

The French champagne house and Tokyo-based, fashion designer have teamed for a design collaboration showcasing Yoon’s unique creativity with a combined goal of connecting with the spirit of the time, standing for the values that speak to today’s generation, and supporting a charitable cause.

“We are thrilled with this partnership with Yoon because it brings a disruptive freshness to the centuries-old heritage of Moët & Chandon and aligns with our own commitment to preserving nature to ensure a bright future for the next generation,” said Benoît Gouez, cellar master of Moët & Chandon.

According to a statement by the company, working with the cofounder and creative director of Ambush was “driven by the recognition of Yoon’s pioneering spirit as a ‘rule-breaker’ who shares with the house, a profound respect for time-honored traditions of craftsmanship and transmission of know-how, and a mutual desire to put contemporary creation in the service of preserving nature.”

“This was my first collaboration with a Champagne house. Although Champagne is a completely new world for me, I was curious to learn about Moët & Chandon and its 278-year-old heritage,” Yoon told WWD. “I think it was quite a ‘rule-breaking’ move for a prestigious French Maison, such as Moët & Chandon, to associate its name with a modern creative. It was daring and pioneering.”

Yoon’s redesign of the 152-year-old Moët Impérial bottle, which was first released in 1869, and the bottle of Nectar Impérial Rosé, a Champagne that Yoon told WWD she recently found affection for in its extravagant fruitiness, brings a minimalist aesthetic to the house’s classic designs. According to Yoon, she was given carte blanche to express her own philosophy in her reinterpretation of the iconic bottles.

“I believe I created a striking design that is sharp, uncluttered and very contemporary,” Yoon said. “Modernity, simplicity and stark contrasts guided my vision to bring out the essence of these iconic champagnes. I kept the truly iconic codes of the bottles, like the tie, but I played with elements like color and label to make an impact. Changing the bottle neck color from gold to black was quite drastic. I then contrasted it with a new all-white embossed label, to produce an eye-catching design that suggests a blank slate. I imagined it like a window onto a future open to those daring to make something new because the future belongs to those who dare to step forward.”

Moreover, of great interest to Yoon was the opportunity to work with the French Maison in a charitable way. “What made this collaboration so meaningful, was that it was based on mutual respect, the desire to tell a compelling story and to support a noble cause,” Yoon said. “My visit to Epernay in France’s Champagne region really opened my eyes. If I had to point to three of the qualities that impressed me the most, they were the dedication of Moët & Chandon’s teams to the vineyards and to ensuring their health, the patience they demonstrate in the daily care of the land and the importance of transmitting the winemaking know-how to the new generation of winemakers, so that age-old traditions are not lost.”

In fact, it was her visit to Epernay, Yoon told WWD, that inspired her to select the World Land Trust to work with on this collaboration. Following in its tradition and a deep heritage of giving, Moët & Chandon will donate a portion of profits from the sale of limited-edition Moët & Chandon x Ambush bottles to the World Land Trust, an international conservation charity that protects threatened natural habitats.

“Preserving this planet and the natural habitat for all species are very important considerations for today’s young generation, and I am very grateful that Moët & Chandon accepted my choice and generously offered to support the preservation of the Ecuadorian Chocó, through the World Land Trust,” Yoon said. “When Moët & Chandon told me that a portion of the profits of this collaboration would be donated to a charitable cause, I was thrilled but not very surprised. Moët & Chandon is well-known for its generosity and the spirit of sharing that it has always supported. But what surprised me was that the task of selecting the charitable cause was given to me. This is both a great responsibility and a strong statement of support for my choice and my integrity.”

The charitable contribution will lend to the organization’s mission is to support local conservation partners in efforts to stop the destruction of ecosystems and protect habitats of rare and endangered species.

“We are grateful for Moët & Chandon’s generosity in helping us preserve the Canandé Reserve in the Ecuadorian Chocó Forest, a place as biodiverse as the Amazon rainforest but far more threatened,” said Jonathan Barnard, chief executive officer of the World Land Trust. “Only 2 percent of this forest remains today, still inhabited by 10 percent of animal species found nowhere else on the planet. The support from the Moët & Chandon x Ambush collaboration will have a direct impact on stopping the deforestation of the Chocó, not just for the sake of its fragile species, but also to combat one of the causes of climate change.”

The Moët & Chandon x Ambush limited-edition bottles will be available in select department stores and wine stores as well as in select lounge bars and hotels.

