×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

Moët & Chandon Celebrates the Holidays by Unveiling the ‘Your Voices’ Sculpture With Emily Ratajkowski, Daniel Kaluuya and More

The art installation by Es Devlin supports the Endangered Language Alliance and the company’s larger goal of honoring cultural diversity.

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey raised a glass of champagne as Moët & Chandon toasted for a cause in New York City on Dec. 6, 2022. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

In continuation of Moët & Chandon’s Toast for a Cause initiative, the company presented an illuminated, kinetic sculpture on Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza in New York City, called “Your Voices.”

Created by British contemporary artist Es Devlin, the Moët & Chandon commissioned statue recognizes and celebrates New York City as the most linguistically diverse place on the planet. According to the company, more than 700 languages are spoken in the city. To represent the vast number of languages, “Your Voices” is formed of 700 glowing cords tensioned between a series of structural arcs to evoke the idea of seeing a revolving illuminated network as it rotates through a multilingual choral soundscape.

Related Galleries

Devlin shared that “Your Voices” responds to anthropologist Wade Davis’ observation that “Every language is an old growth forest of the mind, a watershed of thought, an entire ecosystem of spiritual possibilities.”

“Your Voices” by Es Devlin.

“As the sculpture revolves, it acts as a lens between the viewer and their surroundings,” said Devlin. “The viewer’s perspective is spliced and framed by the shifting strands of the sculpture as it turns, evoking the way our perspectives are enriched and shaped by experiencing the linguistic structures and identities of others, amidst a soundscape composed by the contemporary composers, Polyphonia, in which the powerful text from EM Forster’s 1910 novel ‘Howards End’ has been translated into multiple overlaid languages: ‘Only connect, and live in fragments no longer.’”

Inspired by “Your Voices,” Moët & Chandon’s Toast for a Cause initiative has also donated to the Endangered Language Alliance, to preserve global languages spoken in New York City.

“The holiday season is an important and meaningful time for our house — moments of celebration, sharing with those we love and giving back,” said Berta de Pablos-Barbier, president and chief executive officer of Moët & Chandon. “As we look toward our 280th anniversary next year, we are honored to collaborate with British contemporary artist Es Devlin to bring this art to Lincoln Center, as we bring the values of Moët & Chandon to New York City. We hope ‘Your Voices’ will be a beacon of light where diverse voices join and blend as a symbol of universality and inclusion. From the most-loved Champagne in the world to this iconic city.”

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

The house celebrated “Your Voices” on Monday with a star-studded private reception at Lincoln Center, including a performance by Mariah Carey, who sang “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and DJ sets conducted inside a champagne tower by Heron Preston and Vashtie. In addition, a series of New York-based choral performances were held within the sculpture to represent the range of rare and unique voices within the city.

In attendance were New Yorkers and notable tastemakers within the entertainment, art, fashion and cultural spheres including Jessica Chastain, Daniel Kaluuya, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Laura Kim, Chanel Iman, Trevor Noah and Emily Ratajkowski.

Showing her support for Toast for a Cause, Ratajkowski told WWD she thinks “it’s really cool how much Moët makes it a priority to align with charity work and do things like this.” Moreover, the bestselling author and multi-hyphenate said while she recognizes that a lot of brands and individuals give back, she is “always grateful.”

The company shared its love for the special relationship it has built with New York over the years, beginning in 1787 when the first order of Moët & Chandon reached the Americas.

During the holiday season, Moët & Chandon will bring its celebratory energy to 20 cities, including Sydney, Hong Kong, London, Milan, Paris and Madrid.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Hot Summer Bags

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Moët & Chandon and Emily Ratajkowski Toast to a Cause in New York

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad