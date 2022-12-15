Mompreneur Tami White Says You Can Have It All.

As women, we are made to believe we can’t have it all – meaning a family and a successful career. To have one, you must sacrifice the other, which often makes it harder for mothers, especially young mothers, to follow their passion. But as Tami White shows us, you can be a great mom and still excel in business.

It’s all about finding balance.

Tami is a young mother, entrepreneur and educator. Tami has built a successful makeup brush kit brand that is a top seller on Amazon. She is currently working on her makeup line, which will also be launched on Amazon. Tami is also the owner of Change Online, a business that has helped hundreds of individuals create successful businesses online from scratch.

Tami has created a lifestyle where she can work around her daughter from anywhere in the world and enjoy every day with her without needing childcare. Tami has taken members of their community on retreats worldwide to network, share value, and build their business with like-minded people.

She is sharing her journey with other mothers by showing them how they can build solid brands and make working online around their children possible. She is also using this to encourage and empower women.

Tami believes you can be a good and present mom and a successful entrepreneur. But building this takes time, resilience, and determination. She had to overcome numerous obstacles to get where she is today. When she started working on her makeup brush kit, Tami’s daughter was a newborn. She had to take care of herself and her daughter and persuade consumers to buy her brush kit, which was overwhelming. But she never gave up.

She invested in herself and her brand and learned more about e-commerce and building a solid online brand. These skills have helped Tami overcome the challenges and grow her business, and she shares her experience with others in the industry to help them succeed. Tami is a leader on a training platform that teaches individuals how to start and scale their businesses.

“Starting a business as a mother can be hard as society often looks down on women. People may not take your work seriously, and others will try to show you why you are a bad mom, which can sometimes get to you and cause you to give up on your goal or sabotage your potential success. I always give mothers this advice; let your kids be your reason, not your excuse,” says Tami.

She notes that in anything you do in life, people will have something positive or negative to say. But that doesn’t mean you are doing a lousy job. By not listening to the critics, believing in yourself and your ideas, and then putting in the work, you can become a great mompreneur and find the balance between career and family.

She advises young mothers starting their entrepreneurial journey to invest in their network and brand. Connecting with other mompreneurs will not only help you grow your business but will encourage you and show you that you are not alone. Tami adds the importance of learning time management and good planning. Parenting and business are two great responsibilities; unless you plan your day, you can easily forget certain tasks and important occasions.