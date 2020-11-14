MILAN – For the second consecutive year, Moncler topped the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe as industry leader of the “Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods” sector.

The recognition, said chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini, “is testimony to the fact that sustainability is an increasingly strategic asset in the development of our company. It is a commitment we make to all stakeholders and a moral duty to our children and to everyone’s

future.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index ranks the leading sustainability-driven companies based on

economic, environmental and social responsibility criteria, which are analyzed by top credit ratings provider S&P Global.

“At Moncler, we dedicate our best energies every day to promoting an integrated business model in which the people and the environment are represented, respected and protected,” said Ruffini. “Only in this way will we be able to deliver a strong vision, new inspiration and renewed hope to the next generations.”

Last month Moncler presented its new sustainability plan Born to Protect which extends to 2025 and focuses on five strategic drivers: climate action, circular economy, fair sourcing, enhancing diversity, and giving back to local communities.

As per the Nurture Genius project part of the plan, Moncler will establish a Diversity and Inclusion Council to boost cultural change, internally and externally, by January. By 2022, 100 percent of employees will be engaged in a three-year cultural awareness plan. By 2023, a new organizational model based on cross-functional and cross-cultural working groups will be implemented.

View Gallery Related Gallery First Ladies Fashion Through The Years

With the new sustainability plan, Moncler is setting a number of goals, which include becoming carbon neutral worldwide by 2021 and employing 100 percent renewable energy globally by 2023.

The company’s achievements to date include:

• 100 percent of purchased down traced and certified according to the DIST Protocol since 2015;

• Progressive introduction of low impact fabrics and accessories (i.e. recycled, bio-based) into collections;

• 90 percent of product packaging made with sustainable materials;

• A 30 percent reduction of direct CO2 emissions in the last three years;

• 100 percent renewable energy used in Italy and at the directly owned production site in Romania;

• 100 percent of outerwear manufactures audited by an independent party on ethical and social aspects in the last three years;

• 45,000 children protected from the cold in collaboration with UNICEF in the last three years.

Last July, Moncler, which is a signatory of the Fashion Pact, signed a financing credit line granted by Intesa Sanpaolo SpA for a maximum amount of 400 million euros and based on a rewarding mechanism linked to the achievement of environmental impact reduction targets, similar to other brands in the industry such as Prada and Salvatore Ferragamo.

In November, the company signed an agreement for foreign exchange risk hedging with Intesa Sanpaolo which provides for a premium in terms of improvement in hedging strikes on currencies based on the recognition of high sustainability standards by an external and independent assessment body.