‘Mood of the Moment’ at Dallas Men’s Show

For buyers, the Dallas Men’s Show, which runs July 29 – 31 at the Dallas Market Center, is a must-attend event where over 400 of the top apparel and accessories brands tout their latest collections. This year, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with Confindustria and Confindustria Moda, is sending 20 Italian men’s brands to the venue for the first time.

Dallas is the final stop of the fashion roadshow, “INSPR ITALIA Innovations In Style,” which debuted in Los Angeles last March before stopping off in Miami. At the Dallas event, organizers said festivities kick off with a roundup of the Italian brands opening a “fashion show extravaganza.”

Designers showcasing at the Dallas Men’s Show include: Altamoda, Arcuri, Artico, Athison, Bencivenga Alta Sartoria, Cleofe Finati, DIS Design Italian Shoes, Piero Gabrieli, Italo Ferretti, Jo Ghost, L’Impermeabile, Pashmere, Pasotti, Ploumanac’h, Salvatore Martorana, Serà Fine Silk, Stefano Cau, Suprema, Tiki Napoli, and Vitaliano. Organizers said these designers represent “the best of relaxed elegance and the mood of the moment, always a hallmark of Italian design in the most luxurious fabrications with the finest tailoring.”

Paola Guida, Deputy Director, Fashion & Beauty, said it is “important to us that the U.S. market sees firsthand the spirit and the depth of men’s wear products created and produced in Italy. This premier show is the perfect place to celebrate Italy’s craftsmanship, artisanal tradition, heritage, as well as innovation in new US markets.”

Aside from experiencing “Made in Italy” in person, U.S. buyers will be treated to Italian breakfasts each day as well as aperitivo. MR Magazine’s Editor in Chief, Karen Alberg Grossman will host a trend seminar highlighting the best of Italian men’s wear design.