Naia Renew Sees Significant Growth, Presents at Première Vision

Eastman, producer of sustainably sourced Naia cellulosic fiber, announced its exhibition at Première Vision in Paris, set to debut Feb. 8 to 10 and online at the PV Digital Marketplace from Feb. 7 to 11.

Praised for its versatility, Naia has expanded its offerings due to worldwide success with brands and its global value-chain partners, the company said. Its Naia Renew product, available in a filament or a staple fiber, offers a silky hand, softness and is quick-drying, in addition to blending well with other eco-friendly materials such as lyocell, modal and recycled polyester.

Described as possessing “rich luster and fluid drape that can be used to create fashionable women’s wear garments” and reduced pilling properties, Naia Renew is a top contender for sustainably made loungewear.

What’s more is that Naia Renew is produced from 60 percent sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40 percent hard-to-recycle waste material, diverted from landfills or incinerators. And it yields a low carbon footprint in a closed-loop process, where solvents are safely recycled back into the system for reuse, the company explained.

New Naia Renew staple fiber fabric from Ekoten, 2202 Teal Spun Diagonal Fleece Knit. Image courtesy of Naia.

“The global pandemic has strengthened our resolve and allowed us to further innovate to meet our goal: making sustainable fashion accessible to all,” said Ruth Farrell, marketing director of textile fibers, Eastman. “We have experienced strong growth due in large part to the quality of our offerings, the inherent sustainability of Naia, and a strong network of global partners.”

Farrell noted that “Collaboration is key to creating measurable impacts in sustainable fashion. Numerous brands are working with us to meet their sustainability goals, and we’re helping our mill partners with their sustainability offerings to market.”

Eastman said Naia representatives will be at booth 4D48 in the Yarns Hall (Four) at the Parc Expositions Paris Nord, and added that Farrell will present a session titled Live, Learn, Lounge — Global insights into every closet’s must-have item: Loungewear, at the event on Feb. 10.

Eastman’s value-chain partners exhibiting Naia fabrics at Première Vision include: Akin Tekstil, Brunello, Elyaf Tekstil, Eusebio SRL, Familitex, GI Tessil, Girani, Gülipek Textiles, Gülle Tekstil, Ipeker, Karsu, Kipas Textiles, Luxury Jersey, Manifattura Pezzetti, Marini Industrie (supplied by Ghezzi/Lombard), Mario Cucchetti Tessuti, Meltam Tekstil, Nilba Tekstil, Nuryildiz Tekstil, Parlamis Atadan Tekstil, Pastel By Yilmazipek, Riopele, Sampaio & Filhos, Barutçu Tekstil, Ekoten, Youngbo Textile Co., SNT Co. Ltd. and Saechang Commercial Co. Ltd.

FOR MORE NEWS FROM WWD:

Citizens of Humanity Talks Holiday Dressing, Denim Market Dynamics

Seven For All Mankind Debuts Fully Traceable Capsule Collection

Twitter Talks Beauty Consumers, Community and Growth