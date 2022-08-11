Napapijri and Cordura Talk Sleek, Sustainable Style for Outdoor

Italian outdoor brand Napapijri wants consumers to wear their clothes longer. And through its partnership with Cordura fabrics, the brand’s latest Premium Outdoor Collection spotlights the merging of “urban aesthetic, functionality and comfort” for sustainably minded shoppers seeking a sleek look and durable feel.

Cordura Advanced Fabrics, under the Invista umbrella, recently introduced its new Re/cor portfolio that urges industry members to “Expect More, Waste Less.” For Napapijri’s collection, Cordura’s fully recycled Re/cor RN6 fashions into its well-known Skidoo jacket, and its UltraLite Fabric elevates its Northfarer anorak.

Named for its love of the outdoors and adventure, Napapijri is a variation of the Finnish word “napapiiri,” which means “arctic circle.” The brand said the design inspiration for the collection “explores the many sides of Norway as a country that is deeply linked with the very essence of the brand through its flag — a symbol of openness and passion for the outdoors.”

Described as a celebration of “what it means to live, breathe and embrace life outside,” it’s series of minimalist, versatile looks are intended to enhance outdoor experiences in any environment through an aesthetic that “infuses outdoor living with the energy of self-expression.”

Founded in 1987, Napapijri began as a travel bag company that made its products using waxed cotton canvas, a premium fabric “borrowed from the expertise of polar explorers,” according to the brand. Today, Napapijri touts premium outerwear with a modern and fashionable Italian aesthetic.

Paolo Pezzin, senior material manager at Napapijri, said the brand “has always worked with Cordura fabrics to create iconic products. Cordura is synonymous with resistance, durability and responsibility, producing long-lasting garments that encourage consumers to buy less and wear more, breaking the fast fashion habit. With the use of Cordura’s Re/cor RN6, Napapijri can now offer products that are highly sustainable using responsibly recycled sources instead of virgin materials.”

Made from pre-consumer waste, its 100 percent recycled nylon RN6 fabrics are used for products that call for high durability, inclusive of technical packs, day packs, luggage and footwear, due to its resistance to abrasion, scuffs and tears. Its UltraLite fabrics are also used across durable accessories, as well as performance apparel outerwear, and are prized for their shiny luster and water repellency that takes form in finished, coated or laminated options.

Malayka Erpen, global consumer segment leader at Cordura, said the company is “applying our knowledge of durable fiber and fabric technologies to help shape and define the apparel of tomorrow, and we are thrilled to partner with Napapijri on their latest collection. Our GRS-certified post-consumer recycled polyester and pre-consumer RN6 fabric technologies are both folded into our Cordura Re/cor line.”

Erpen added, “As the world evolves, we know a large piece of that will fall within stewardship and sustainability — we’ve put this work at the front of our efforts. Consumers are looking for apparel that they can use for both work and leisure pursuits. Innovation is at the heart of what Cordura truly is, and we make it a priority to continually bring new ideas and products to our brand and retail partners.”

