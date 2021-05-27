When Naturopathica’s founder, Barbara Close, first opened the company’s East Hampton location in 1995, the spa mirrored an herbal apothecary with floor-to-ceiling herbs, teas and tinctures. Reopening this weekend, however, Naturopathica’s new Spa and Healing Center creates a luxurious atmosphere that celebrates the history and future of elevated holistic healing in an open sun-drenched space.

“The East Hampton Spa and Healing Center location has always meant a great deal to me,” Close said. “It was our first spa in 1995, so to see it evolve has been thrilling.”

In line with Close’s hands-on approach to creating new products and services for the brand, Naturopathica’s redesigned location was created in celebration of its East Hampton location and the brand’s global inspirations. Paying attention to every detail, reclaimed wood and found materials are used for the flooring and furniture following its overarching goals for sustainability. At the same time, newly established sustainability standards have also be put in place in an effort to divert waste from landfills and waterways with the use of fewer disposable facial tools, eco-friendly laundry, elimination of plastic use where possible and providing employees with education on how to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

In total, the space includes 17 treatment rooms across 7,500 square feet — making it the largest spa on the East End. The overall concept for the spa was led by Devon Lodge, executive director of spa sales and marketing for Naturopathica’s spas, with design direction by George Kolasa and architecture by Anthony DiGuiseppe. The sustainable design features Pierre Jeanneret chairs and Noguchi lighting.

Within the retail boutique section of the space, guests are able to take part in the brand’s herbal teas. Surrounded by the brand’s signature herbal library, guests are also invited to walk up to a large work-space counter to discover and learn more, with the possibility for a variety of workshops this summer. “Education,” Close said, “is an underlying element of the brand,” and is vital to the company’s approach and broader lifestyle offering. Notably, Naturopathica’s website consistently offers consumers tools and education to learn more about finding wellness that is unique to them, always acknowledging that today’s consumer is looking to find great practices.

The reimagined space, Close told WWD, was designed at every step with the client in mind, being intention to create a first-class experience in a healing environment and will bring to life the future of wellness. As an herbalist, aesthetician and massage therapist, Close said the brand will use the spa and healing center to create modalities like radio frequency, crystal healing and herbalism to create bespoke treatments that deliver real results, using history’s best of wellness practices and cutting-edge techniques.

“Naturopathica was born in East Hampton and has been a haven for the community for over 25 years,” said Emma Froelich-Shea, president of Naturopathica. “By integrating advanced cosmeceuticals, natural ingredients like Holy Basil and cutting-edge technologies such as radio frequency, we’re reinventing wellness for a new generation of consumers.”

Bringing wellness to the new generation of consumers, Naturopathica will deliver across all touchpoints including products for stress reduction and healing therapies that deliver real results that are clean and sustainable. Notably, all treatments combine ingredients that are safe for the client as well as the environment. New featured treatments on the spa’s menu, which combine the power of herbs and results-driven technology in line with the body’s natural healing response include Defy Contouring Treatments, featuring radio frequency, a Clear Acne Elimination Treatment, featuring IPL, and a Defy Skin Resurfacing Treatment, featuring nano fractional.

In a previous conversation with WWD about Naturopathica’s spas, Close said there was an “idea of spas being this escapist fantasy where we’re all going to sit in a relaxation room with a fluffy pillow and read magazines and listen to new-age music — it’s about reframing this wellness experience.”

Throughout the summer, the brand will be introducing new products exclusive to the East Hampton community including Calendula Aromatherapy Candles and Kava-Infused Bath Oil. Also exclusive to the spa’s retail boutique will be an ongoing rotation of pop-up shops of local brands and global names, starting with Mark Cross. In total, the spa will feature 52 Naturopathica formulas and 25 stock keeping units from partner brands.

In addition to Naturopathica’s East Hampton locations, the company holds holistic health centers in Chelsea and Madison Avenue in New York City. The brand also became available at Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus in the last year.

Looking to the future Close and Froelich-Shea said they look forward to the brand being a part of a larger lifestyle, hinting that the brand may one day evolve to touch every part of the consumer’s life.

