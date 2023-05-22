The Next Course: More Experiential Restaurants for Scottsdale Fashion Square 

Arizona’s premier luxury retail destination performs at over $1 billion annually, and the wealth of great dining choices is a significant contributor. Currently the campus boasts 51,000+ square feet of food experiences that appeal to every mood, from celebratory destination dining to quick bites that refuel and refresh.

Moxies, which is set to open this summer, is an upscale casual restaurant, bar and lounge serving brunch, lunch, happy hour, drinks and dinner with late-night menu features. This popular, proven concept has locations across North America and will soon welcome guests at its Scottsdale Fashion Square location in the Apple wing across from Shake Shack.

Appetizers Featuring Signature Big Eye Tuna Tartare and Gulf Shrimp. Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

Where Macerich has found incredible success in dining is offering a line-up of unique restaurant experiences not found in other shopping centers. With choices like Nobu, Francine, Toca Madera, Ocean 44 and more, Macerich has helped spur the evolution of finer dining in Arizona.

Building on this momentum, pleasing the palate is a big part of the property’s next chapter – and a key element of Macerich’s redevelopment in progress that is extending the center’s luxury presentation into the Nordstrom-anchored south wing.

Élephante’s Hand-crafted Signature and Classic Cocktails Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

Announcing Élephante Scottsdale

Opening in 2024 is Élephante from Wish You Were Here Group, Nick Mathers’ renowned, multi-concept hospitality company focused on creating unforgettable dining experiences inspired by global travel. The new, 12,000-square-foot location at Scottsdale Fashion Square is the first expansion for the acclaimed Santa Monica hotspot.

Seasonal Cocktails With Choice of Spirit and Refreshing Ingredients.

What’s special about Élephante in Scottsdale is that it will feel more like a jungle oasis in the middle of the desert compared to the beach feel of Santa Monica, which pairs perfectly with the location. Unique to its new Arizona location, ÉlephanteScottsdale will include a separate, sophisticated lounge inside the restaurant. The menu, like the design, is created to transport guests to another part of the world, offering wood-fired pizzas, fresh pastas and a curated selection of meats and seafood, paired with expertly crafted signature cocktails and an extensive wine list designed to wow.

Spicy Vodka Pasta with Calabrian Chili, Basil and Parmigiano Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

“What’s different about Macerich and our approach to continually re-imagining Scottsdale Fashion Square is the extent to which we collaborate and partner with brands to create the best setting for them to succeed,” said Doug Healey, Senior Executive Vice President of Leasing, Macerich. “Just as we worked so closely with brands like Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton to ideate even the smallest details of the luxury wing, we are taking this same, customized approach to our work with unique restaurants on the property’s south side. Top-drawing experiences like Élephante, as well as a new-to-market seafood concept we have yet to announce, will help highlight the entrance off Camelback Road.”

Experiences matter more than ever – and it’s the unique experience that’s helped put Élephante in Santa Monica on the Vogue editors’ list of favorite LA restaurants and keeps it high on many “best of LA” lists since opening in 2018.

30 Day Dry-Aged Bone-in Ribeye Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

“Macerich has played an active part in connecting Scottsdale in company with the very best U.S. restaurant cities – including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami,” said longtime restaurant industry consultant Rachel Rosenberg. “There are only a handful of retail properties in the country that have the luxury base and aesthetic to attract the first-to-market and destination concepts that Scottsdale Fashion Square is drawing. The stellar performance of the first wave helped pave the way for new restaurant brands that previously never considered a mall location. Macerich has changed the game in this regard.”

Famed Whipped Eggplant Dip with Puccia Bread and Olive Oil. Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

Changing the rules of what retail properties can be is an area where Macerich excels. “What you see with the dynamic slate of new restaurants we’re bringing to Scottsdale Fashion Square is a great way to understand Macerich’s overall approach to merchandising our Regional Town Centers,” Healey added. “We’re constantly adding more reasons for more people to spend more time at our properties – from early morning to late at night. Sometimes you want a new T-shirt, and sometimes you want a new Hermès bag. Sometimes you want a slice of pizza, and sometimes you want the world’s most luxurious sushi. That diversity of experiences is what Scottsdale Fashion Square is all about.”