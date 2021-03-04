Ahn told WWD, “If you know the history of our beginnings, we started as a jewelry brand. I didn’t have to separate that into men’s and women’s categories because I felt they could be worn by both.”

Eventually, Ahn felt it was time to transition the brand. “Last year, we started a new chapter at Ambush. Prior to that, it was more about clothes supporting the jewelry; but I think we’ve matured enough to bring apparel into the forefront.”

She added, “When we started to introduce apparel, it was the right thing to show them [women’s and men’s collections] together. It made sense for us.”

Opening Ceremony, too, shows its men’s and women’s collections together. Carol Lim, cofounder, said “There’s always been a dialogue between the men’s and women’s collections” for the brand. “We thought it was a modern approach to show men’s and women’s together.”

And Humberto Leon, cofounder, explained that its creative process is informed and inspired by culture. “We always think about culture first, that has always been our foundation. We are not trying to follow the rules in the fashion world, and that has always been our strength.”

Designer Heron Preston also foregoes the “rules” with his oft irreverent take on streetwear, and Preston’s collection for fall 2021, “Between Two Worlds,” follows suit.

Preston’s latest collection is a tribute to the working class — and he sought to make them “visible” through his authentic, certified workwear made of flame-retardant material that can actually be worn on a worksite.

When conferring with construction workers about the ins and outs of workwear, they cited authenticity as a priority — so certifying the workwear became integral to the soul of the collection. “I started to research and look into what it means to be real workwear,” said Preston. “There are certain guidelines you have to follow. Stitching, materials, kind of everything.” Preston explained that it’s “fire-retardant fashion, not just workwear,” which “really [blurs] those lines between fashion and workwear.”

Preston also emphasized his respect for Italian craftsmanship and its foundation in the brand, as its manufacturing takes place on the outskirts of Milan. “Italy is known for its craftsmanship,” he said. “I know the clothes will be as top-notch as possible.”