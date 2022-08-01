×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Fashion

Milan Fashion Week’s September Edition Packed With Debut Shows

Accessories

Tiffany & Co. Launches NFTiff Service to Turn NFTs Into Wearable Jewelry

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers in Mainland China

Despite the willingness to consider niche brands as the new luxury, Chinese consumers still firmly agree with the traditional idea of luxury.

Shoppers walk past a luxury shopping
Shoppers walk past a luxury shopping mall in Beijng. Getty Images

SHANGHAI — For mainland Chinese consumers, discovering niche brands on Instagram is the new normal.

According to Asia retail distributor Bluebell Group’s report “2022 Asia Lifestyle Consumer Profile,” when asked if “luxury is now more about the niche brands that fewer people know about, but that offer great style and quality,” 89 percent of mainland China respondents agreed slightly or strongly with the statement, a 34 percent year-over-year jump.

The results were based on a survey of 2,100 consumers age 18 to 45 in Asian markets who spent a minimum of 1,200 euros on lifestyle products in the 12 months ended March 2022.

“Across Asia, consumers equate niche with a well-defined area of expertise, an understated aesthetic or a more unique point of view,” said Bluebell director Greg Cole. “In mainland China, one consumer defined a niche brand as one whose name is only known by insiders.”

Related Galleries

Cole listed Berluti, Off-White and Penhaligon’s as top-of-mind labels respondents mentioned, which are already considered well-established in the Western market.

“Interestingly, Asian brands such as Japanese fashion brand Visvim or Korean beauty brand Hera were also mentioned in this category,” Cole added.

According to the report, 44 percent of respondents count social media channels as the most influential resource when purchasing premium goods, versus 31 percent who said they were influenced by official websites and 27 percent by family and friends. The remaining channel of influence comes from print media, blogs, influencers, in-store environment, international celebrities, sales persons and local celebrities. International celebrities are slightly more influential than local celebrities, especially in the jewelry and watch categories.

Despite conventional wisdom that mainland Chinese consumers use easily accessed Chinese social media to catch up on brands’ content, Bluebell’s report found that more than 84 percent of respondents follow their favorite lifestyle brands on Instagram. More than half of mainland China respondents follow both the brand’s international and local pages.

South Korea and Taiwan follow with 81 percent and 76 percent of respondents following “their favorite lifestyle brands” on Instagram, Japan counts the lowest, with 54 percent of respondents following these lifestyle brands on Instagram.

“Instagram is often thought of as a Western channel, yet we find that consumers across Asia do also look for and appreciate local content on the platform,” Cole said.

Despite the willingness to consider niche brands as the new luxury, Chinese consumers still firmly agree with the traditional idea of luxury. Big names, in-store service and a sense of status are what 94 percent of mainland China respondents look for when considering a purchase.

Forty-nine percent of respondents in Asia prefer to shop offline. Excepting big-ticket items, 31 percent of mainland Chinese shoppers prefer to shop online, the highest amongst the surveyed markets.

“The main drivers for online shopping are convenience, including avoiding crowds and fast deliveries, greater choice, and better deals,” said Cole.

READ MORE ABOUT THE CHINA MARKET: 

China COVID-19 Resurgence Hampers Luxury Consumption Growth

Maybelline Shifts Focus to Online in China

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Hot Summer Bags

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad