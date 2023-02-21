×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Team Up With QVC

The couple launched the activewear company Gymwrap in 2011.

Looks from Gymwrap
Looks from the Gymwrap offerings for QVC. Photo Courtesy

IT’S A WRAP: HBO Max viewers know Nicole Ari Parker for her role in the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That,” but QVC has enlisted her to front Gymwrap, the activewear company that she started with her actor husband Boris Kodjoe.

The couple, which started their apparel company in 2011, will make a live on-air appearance Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST on QVC. Shoppers will also find the female-founded, Black-owned business at QVC’s e-commerce site and across all of its platforms.

After starting out with headbands, Parker and Kodjoe expanded their collection to offer other activewear essentials. Like his wife, who also was a model at one point, Kodjoe has his own fan base through his appearance on the firehouse-based drama series “Station 19.” He is also known to be a serious competitor on the tennis courts in and around Hollywood, where Gymwrap is part of his attire.

In a statement, Rachel Ungaro, general merchandise manager and vice president of fashion merchandising at QVC, said the company jumped at the chance to work with the husband-and-wife team. “Nicole understood first-hand the struggles women face when it comes to protecting their hair while exercising, which inspired her to create Gymwrap.” adding that the line’s affordability and size inclusivity were other upsides.

Along with headbands in different colors, QVC will offer performance-oriented Gymwrap T-shirts, tank tops, leggings, jackets and jogger pants that will retail from $22 to $54. Knowing the meaning of the second part of athleisure, the assortment can be worn for not just exercising and daily tasks but relaxing too.

In a statement, Parker said the QVC tie-in “gives us access to an incredible community and platform to help inspire women in taking that first step towards achieving their goals and making dreams come true.”

Earlier this month the 52-year-old Parker was photographed wearing a Louis Vuitton ensemble while shooting scenes for what is believed to be a second season for “And Just Like That.” The Gymwrap business on QVC could get a boost through another one of Parker’s professional undertakings. Another upcoming role for Parker is a lead in the feature film “A Snowy Day in Oakland,” in which she plays a therapist who ends a relationship with her longtime beau and business partner. The Kim Bass-directed film also features Deon Cole, Kimberly Elise, Evan Ross, Loretta Devine and more. It is due out in theaters March 17.

