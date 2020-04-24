During the widespread, mandated quarantine fashions have undoubtedly changed — with even designers showing a clear preference for comfort as they stay at home.

Reports have shown recent surges in sweatpants sales amid the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting sweatpants to be the biggest, and possibly only, trend in fashion right now. And there is evidence that dogs are today’s style icons.

To better understand today’s style, Nordstrom Trunk Club surveyed 2,000 Americans on how they have been navigating getting dressed while staying at home.

Notably, the survey data found that people are struggling to make decisions of what to wear and feel style-related pressure while working from home. Seventy-seven percent of Americans said they have “changed their style since staying at home.”

In accordance with previous studies, the survey found 56 percent of respondents are incorporating more comfortable clothing, such as loungewear, into daily wardrobes. Though further, they are looking to find new ways to explore their closets.

“During this unprecedented time, we remain focused on serving our customers by meeting their style needs,” said Megan Bernstein, vice president of marketing at Nordstrom Trunk Club. “To adapt to their changing needs, we’re sending more active and loungewear to our customers who want to be comfortable while working from home and are helping others choose and style around clothes from their closet to look their best and feel great on video calls.”

View Gallery Related Gallery How Dog Apparel Is Performing During Quarantine

According to the company, “comfort” has presented itself in a few different ways, but still, it isn’t for everyone. Before quarantine went into effect, 59 percent of respondents said they dressed up most, or every, day. In comparison, only 25 percent of respondents say they are continuing to dress up with the same frequency. Though only one-in-four consumers told the company that comfort now outweighs style.

While one-in-three women said they are “incorporating more loungewear and comfortable clothing during self-isolation,” 54 percent of women who have a “go-to” quarantine clothing item said that leggings had become most commonly worn.

For many professionals, comfort has become a balancing act given the necessity of video conference calls. Nordstrom Trunk Club’s data found the most common apparel for these professionals to be “work-appropriate top but casual bottoms.” Of the women participating in at-home video calls, a large majority (76 percent) said they make an extra effort to dress up at least occasionally.

Meanwhile, another group was found in the 52 percent of respondents who said they are continuing to make an effort to dress up during the week. Over half of this group is getting dressed as if leaving home in the morning.

Consequently, four-of-five women in this group said the practice makes them more productive. And 95 percent said that dressing up puts them in a more positive mood while 55 percent say they are dressing up to feel good.

Nordstrom Trunk Club’s survey also found that two-of-five women are “excited to start wearing professional clothing again” once quarantine comes to an end. Notably, over one-in-three women said they want to continue to wear comfortable clothing. While 32 percent of women said they had made clothing purchases to support the stay-at-home lifestyle, 77 percent anticipate style will change as they return to the office.

For More WWD Business News:

A New Consumer Trend Emerges as Pet Owners Work From Home

Coronavirus Drives Increased Vice Consumption

Fintech’s Modern Consumer Is Shopping for Spring Trends