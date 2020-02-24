For its winter 2020 consumer view, NRF gathered insights from consumers to uncover the importance of convenience and determine the future role of connivence for the retail industry. When looking at convenience, NRF says “consumers send a mixed message,” finding that only one in 10 consumers mention convenience but nearly all report abandoning a purchase because the experience was inconvenient.

In fact, according to NRF’s findings, 83 percent of consumers find convenience while shopping to be more important today than it was just five years ago. And more than one-third of consumers reported feeling they have less free time now when compared to five years ago.