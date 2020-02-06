Before there was New York Fashion Week, there was 7th on Sixth productions, a brainchild of Fern Mallis during her reign over the Council of Fashion Designers of America from 1991 through 2003.

As an interview last year with WWD recounted, what carved out Mallis’ spot at the CFDA were her strengths in awareness creation and fund-raising. But as the shows begin this week, many say the focus around NYFW this season is not on the latest runway trends but rather on the industry’s latest buzzword — sustainability.