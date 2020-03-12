Following the “clean food” and “clean beauty” movements, there’s now a growing number of consumers who are demanding “clean apparel.” But, according to a consumer survey from the Oeko-Tex Association, 40 percent of respondents are unaware of how fibers, textiles and apparel are produced.

“Between 4,000 and 8,000 individual chemicals enter factories in countless formulations, and they exit either on the products or as waste that negatively impacts the environment,” noted a spokeswoman for Oeko-Tex.